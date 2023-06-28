Presented by

SociaLight: Odell Beckham Jr. Golfs with DJ Khaled 

Jun 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM
From left: DJ Khaled, WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Where in the world is Odell Beckham Jr.?

The star receiver has popped up courtside at the NBA Finals and in Monaco at the Grand Prix. And this week, he's golfing with producer and rapper DJ Khaled.

Khaled has been promoting golf as part of Roc Nation's partnership with the Ryder Cup, which heads to Rome this September. (Don't think OBJ will be able to make that one.)

Watch more from their day on the links here.

Earlier in the day, Beckham Jr. and Khaled participated in a charity event sponsored by Fanatics, alongside Tom Brady, Meek Mill and more.

No telling where OBJ will turn up next, but we're tuned in!

