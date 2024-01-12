Late for Work: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Ravens' X-Factor in the Playoffs

Eric DeCosta Is Named Pro Football Talk's Executive of the Year

Thanks in large part to how he handled contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson, General Manager Eric DeCosta was named Executive of the Year by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

"The Ravens are the best team in the NFL. They would not be if they hadn't found a way to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson," Florio wrote. "General Manager Eric DeCosta found a way both to keep Jackson and to make him very happy with a fair and appropriate long-term deal. That alone makes DeCosta the 2023 PFT Executive of the Year.

"None of it was easy. For the first time ever, a franchise quarterback negotiated a franchise-level contract on his own, without an agent. For months, DeCosta tiptoed through the minefield, positioning the Ravens for an appropriate contract while not poisoning the relationship in direct dealings with the player.

"Unable for multiple years to get a deal done, DeCosta and the Ravens allowed Lamar's contract to expire. They deftly applied the non-exclusive franchise tag, which allowed Lamar to see what was — and wasn't — out there. No one seriously pursued Lamar (which was a mistake), allowing the Ravens to eventually hammer out a deal that pays Lamar incredibly well and that allowed him to fully focus on being the best player he could be."

Florio also praised DeCosta for drafting wide receiver Zay Flowers, signing undrafted running back Keaton Mitchell, and landing Beckham in free agency.

DeCosta's signing of outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and Ronald Darby also proved to be shrewd moves.

Ravens Coaching Staff Ranked No. 1 Among Playoff Teams

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin ranked the coaching staffs (head coach, offensive and defensive coordinator) of all 14 playoff teams, and the Ravens took the No. 1 spot.

"Baltimore has remade its staff over the past two years, and could not possibly have done a better job," Dubin wrote. "[Head Coach John] Harbaugh's willingness to pivot strategies and styles to maximize his roster is his greatest skill, and hiring [Defensive Coordinator Mike] Macdonald and then [Offensive Coordinator Todd] Monken to lead each side of the ball were masterful strokes. Combined with his willingness to press the advantages Lamar Jackson creates, those decisions and the results they've yielded make the Ravens the top staff in the playoffs."

Dubin divided the 14 staffs into five tiers. Joining the Ravens in the "elite" tier were Andy Reid and his staff with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Kyle Shanahan and his staff with the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh 'Still in His Prime' Despite Being Second-Longest-Tenured Head Coach

Speaking of coaches, with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreeing to part ways yesterday after 24 seasons, Harbaugh is now the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL. Harbaugh, 61, has been with the Ravens for 16 seasons, one season less than Mike Tomlin has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon said that what's most remarkable about Harbaugh's longevity is that "he's still in his prime."