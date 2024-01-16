Late for Work: Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals What Ravens Said That Made Him Cancel Free-Agent Visit With Jets

Beckham, who was wearing a T-shirt with Usher's face on it (Usher is this year's Super Bowl halftime performer), said he guarantees the celebration will be one his teammates never forget if the Ravens capture the Lombardi Trophy.

"I'm going to make sure that it is a night that everybody will get to remember for the rest of their lives," he said. "It's my duty actually to make sure if y'all take me home … it is a night we remember forever."

Beckham looked into the camera, smiled, and said: "Lamar, take us home," before immediately making it clear that he isn't getting ahead of himself. "One game at a time, too, Coach Harbs, I know."

Pundits Preview Ravens-Texans Matchup

Now that it's known that the Ravens will host the Houston Texans in a divisional playoff game on Saturday, pundits have begun previewing the matchup.

ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder made the case for why each team could win.

Why the Ravens will win: "The 2023 Ravens' defense finished sixth in EPA per play (minus-0.1) among all teams over the past 10 seasons. Sixth! Baltimore's incredible defense — with all its simulated pressure that seems to constantly create sack opportunities — gives the Ravens a great chance against anyone. I haven't even mentioned the likely league MVP yet. Lamar Jackson finished the season hot, with incredible performances against the 49ers and then the Dolphins to close out his regular season (he sat in Week 18). With real receivers on this offense, including Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr., every play is a constant dual threat of Jackson's legs and arm. Baltimore can win with offense or defense (heck, or even special teams). And that's why the Ravens are so tough."

Why the Texans will win: "Well, how about C.J. Stroud? Sure, there are other reasons — from receiver Nico Collins to rookie edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. — to like Houston, but what Stroud has done in recent weeks gives the Texans hope against anyone. And that includes Baltimore. Since Week 16, Stroud ranks third in QBR, behind only Jackson and [Green Bay's Jordan] Love. Stroud is a rookie growing into the professional quarterback he'll become before our eyes, and the progression is happening fast. He's already at the point that Houston has become dangerous. Oh, and the only defense that was better than Baltimore this season? Cleveland. And Stroud handled that test just fine in the wild-card round."

The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker and Childs Walker looked at the biggest questions facing the Ravens ahead of the game. Here are some excerpts:

How are the Texans different from when the Ravens beat them in Week 1?

Walker: "That was Stroud's first game as an NFL quarterback, DeMeco Ryans' first as an NFL head coach. The Texans' most talented defensive players, edge rusher Will Anderson and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., were also neophytes. The Ravens rolled up 30 pressures, six quarterback hits and five sacks against Stroud. The Browns' top-ranked defense managed just five hurries and one quarterback hit against him in Houston's wild-card round blowout. Stroud made use of that clean pocket to execute a near-perfect postseason debut. As John Harbaugh said Monday, the Texans are 17 games different than they were in the opener, and they've made the most of those 17 games."

How will the Ravens' defense, which led the NFL in sacks, takeaways and points allowed per game, attack the Texans' offense?

Wacker: "Putting pressure on the rookie, much the way they did in Week 1, will again be paramount. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald has been terrific with his disguises, from simulated pressures to unusual twists and stunts. Baltimore has gone after quarterbacks all year long and with success, and that's not changing."

The Texans' defense has allowed 12 points per game over their past three. How will the Ravens' offense attack them?

Wacker: "We've seen Lamar Jackson dial up the passing game and take shots downfield against susceptible defenses and the Texans certainly qualify with one of the poorer secondaries in the league, especially on the outside. Also, watch out for Justice Hill catching passes out of the backfield and for the Ravens to milk things on the ground if they get in front."

Plays That Defined Jackson's Sensational Season

The Baltimore Banner's Paul Mancano identified the plays that defined Jackson's season, which is expected to end with him winning his second league MVP award. Here are three of them:

Week 7: 12-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor against the Lions