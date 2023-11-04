50 Words or Less: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Struggle With Patience

The Ravens are aiming for a fourth-straight win Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are my thoughts on the week and game, all in 50 words or less:

Odell Beckham Jr. was forced to be patient coming back from a second major knee injury. Now back on the field, maintaining that patience is tough when things aren't going as well as expected. Beckham is doing a good job at self-talk, it seems, but he needs a breakout badly.