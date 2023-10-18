Odell Beckham Jr. Has Zay Flowers' Back, Talks About Dustup With Jeffery Simmons

Jackson Trying to Transfer Practice Chemistry With Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman has had a quiet start to the 2023 season, in part because of a hamstring injury. Through five games, he has 10 catches for 82 yards.

Jackson is keeping his faith in the 2021 first-round pick.

"I believe we're good," Jackson said. "We always have chemistry in practice and stuff like that. We've just got to transition that over to the game. There's a lot of guys out there getting open, so I'm just trying to spread the ball around. But we're going to be good as the season goes on."

After dropping a touchdown in Pittsburgh, Bateman had a pass soar past him for an interception in Sunday's win in Tennessee, which turned the Ravens' momentum.

"He was getting pulled, breaking off his route, his eyes were just coming up and the ball was high," Bateman said. "It was just a miscommunication there. But we'll be good."

Ball Is in Tyus Bowser's Court

On Monday, Harbaugh said he would let outside linebacker Tyus Bowser explain for himself what's going on with his status.

On Tuesday, during the weekly "Tyus Bowser Show," Bowser spoke about his health, as he remains on the non-football injury list with a knee issue.

"I'm feeling great. I'm on the field, I'm moving around very well, just gaining more and more confidence each and every day," Bowser said. "I feel like myself, it's getting to that point. I'm just going to continue to work hard and when that time comes, it comes."

Asked if he's coming back this season, Bowser said, "Trust me, if I can play, I'll definitely play. That's the goal."

On Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked again about Bowser.