Odell Beckham Jr. Has 'Nothing But Love' for Todd Monken

Odell Beckham Jr.'s last 1,000-yard season came in 2019 when playing in Todd Monken's offensive system in Cleveland.

Just because Beckham put up strong numbers doesn't mean that he or Monken viewed it as a positive season. The Browns, under first-year Head Coach Freddie Kitchens, who called the offensive plays all year, went 6-10.

Monken left for Georgia the following year while Beckham and the Browns continued to struggle together until it came to a head and he was released midway through the 2021 season.

Now in Baltimore, Beckham is happy to reunite with Monken.

"We had a great relationship in Cleveland. To be honest, there just wasn't ... You know when certain situations just aren't for people; it's not anyone's fault or anything that happens, it's just life goes that way, and things don't work out the way that you would want to," Beckham said.