Ravens Offense Has Big Day After Rusty Opener

After being "rusty" in Week 1, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense clicked like a well-oiled operation in Week 2.

Jackson upped his record to 5-1 as a starter against the Bengals with a 27-24 victory on Sunday that lifted Baltimore to 2-0 in the young season. The Ravens made great strides in their second game under Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, rushing for 178 yards while Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the kind of offensive recipe that the Ravens envisioned when Monken was brought in to spice up their attack. Even with Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) sidelined in the second half, Baltimore's offense kept cooking.

Jackson distributed the ball to Nelson Agholor (five catches, 63 yards, one touchdown), Zay Flowers (four catches, 62 yards) and Mark Andrews (five catches, 45 yards, one touchdown). Gus Edwards (10 carries, 62 yards), Jackson (12 carries, 54 yards) and Justice Hill (11 carries, 41 yards) got things done on the ground.

The Ravens promised they would be sharper in Week 2 following their season-opening 25-9 victory over the Texans. Baltimore had some bright moments offensively in that game, but that performance also featured penalties, inconsistencies, and missed opportunities.

Against the Bengals, Baltimore's offense was clicking in so many ways that Cincinnati simply didn't have enough answers. Jackson felt this game was indicative of what the Ravens should look like, with room still to grow.