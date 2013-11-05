Offensive Line Better Than Results Showed





"A.Q.* *is a pit bull. He's a fighter in there," Harbaugh said. "He's smart, he knows what to do, and he plays with good technique. We're pleased with the way he played."

According to the statistical analysis website Pro Football Focus (PFF), Shipley received the lowest grade of any player along the offensive line (-2.1). He particularly struggled in run blocking, and also received a negative mark for a false start penalty.

"Like all players, there were two or three times where, physically, his opponent got the best of him, but there were a number of times where he got the best of his opponent," Harbaugh said. "And almost every time he was on his assignment and doing a good job in getting after it and playing hard."

The best player on the offensive line according to PFF was Monroe, whose 3.6 grade was the best of any player on the team. Gradkowski had a 1.4 grade, the third best on the offense.

"We were prepared for what they brought," Monroe said. "I think everything is in place. You can't win when you set yourself back with penalties. You can't win when you set yourself back with turnovers. And I think that once that happens, this thing will turn around."

Flacco spent much of the game moving around in the pocket and finished the day with five sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Despite the pressure he was under, the pass protection was better than it has been at other times this season. The Ravens ranked sixth-best in the NFL on Sunday in terms of pass blocking efficiency, according to PFF.

Harbaugh stressed that organizing pass protection is the "most complicated part of football," and that developing in that area is a work in progress.