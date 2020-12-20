Offensive Lineman Tyre Phillips Lives the Big Man's Dream With Long Run

Dec 20, 2020
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122020-NEWS-Tyre-Phillips
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
G Tyre Phillips

There were a lot of highlights for the Ravens in a blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a run by offensive lineman Tyre Phillips has to take the cake.

Phillips scooped up a fumble by Lamar Jackson and rumbled 22 yards to pick up a first down, bulldozing Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack along the way. The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing, but it was Phillips who had the longest run of the day.

It was less fun when Phillips was helped off the field on the play and evaluated for a concussion. Still, Phillips will be showing this play to his grandchildren one day.

"Probably wasn't my smartest decision, but we don't just preach ball security to the guys under 300 pounds," Phillips tweeted after the game.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said "that's a first, no question about it," and gave Phillips a game ball in the postgame locker room.

"It was kind of a closer-type moment because it was such a big play. We go from a potential fumble inside our 10-yard line to a first down. That's quite a turn of events there," Harbaugh said.

"I was talking to some of the guys on the sideline … we've never seen that before. We've never seen an offensive lineman pick up a ball and actually gain yards without fumbling. We've actually shown our guys many plays of that. … I think Tyre was paying attention because he had that thing covered up nice. And then of course Myles Jack is a pretty good linebacker – had quite a hit there."

The run moved the chains on a third-and-7. Jackson connected with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on a 44-yard pass on the next play, then capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews.

"I was praying he didn't fumble when he got chopped," Jackson said with a laugh. "Hats off to Tyre – blocking and running."

