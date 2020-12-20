Offensive Lineman Tyre Phillips Lives the Big Man's Dream With Long Run

Head Coach John Harbaugh said "that's a first, no question about it," and gave Phillips a game ball in the postgame locker room.

"It was kind of a closer-type moment because it was such a big play. We go from a potential fumble inside our 10-yard line to a first down. That's quite a turn of events there," Harbaugh said.

"I was talking to some of the guys on the sideline … we've never seen that before. We've never seen an offensive lineman pick up a ball and actually gain yards without fumbling. We've actually shown our guys many plays of that. … I think Tyre was paying attention because he had that thing covered up nice. And then of course Myles Jack is a pretty good linebacker – had quite a hit there."

The run moved the chains on a third-and-7. Jackson connected with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on a 44-yard pass on the next play, then capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews.