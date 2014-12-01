Offensive Red-Zone Issues Cost Ravens





The issues varied in the red zone.

On two of the trips that ended in field goals, the Chargers stuffed Baltimore's running game to keep them from moving the chains or getting in the end zone. On another drive, a 10-yard penalty on left tackle Eugene Monroe for illegal hands to the face put the offense in a hole.

"They played their defense, and we probably would have liked to run the ball a little better than we did in those situations so we could have got some chunks and turned them into touchdowns," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "We would have liked to come away with touchdowns – and we obviously didn't."

The most critical drive where the Ravens failed to punch the ball in the end zone was late in the fourth quarter after a 72-yard kickoff return by Jacoby Jones. The Ravens moved the ball inside San Diego's 20-yard line, but then weren't able to pick another first down to keep the clock ticking after the Chargers used all of their timeouts.

The Ravens ran a pass play on third down with two minutes, 32 seconds left in the quarter, and the incompletion stopped the clock. The Ravens had to settle for a 31-yard field goal attempt, and the Chargers had plenty of time to go down the field on their final possession.

"We wanted to be aggressive and try to get the first down and try to close the game out, if we could. That's what we tried to do there," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We felt like we had a good call. It was a play-action call. We felt like we'd get somebody open. We didn't. So Joe had to throw it away there."

Struggles near the goal line have been a problem for the Ravens at times this year, and they came into Sunday's game ranked 16th in the NFL by scoring touchdowns on 53.7 percent of their red-zone trips. The Chargers also had their share of problems when it came to defending inside the red zone, as they ranked 26th in that category.