Officiating Expert Says Titans' First Touchdown Should Have Been Penalized

Former referee turned ESPN officiating expert John Parry said offensive pass interference should have been called.

"Downfield, it's all about advantage. Does anyone create the advantage?" Parry said. "I think this left hand creates the advantage to the [wide receiver] there. Arm gets extended, creating the offensive pass interference. I would have a foul there."

Parry said it would be interesting to see how the rest of the game was officiated. The Titans receivers are big, physical players, so if they're allowed to push the Ravens defenders off, it may be to their advantage.