Officiating Expert Says Titans' First Touchdown Should Have Been Penalized

Jan 10, 2021 at 01:54 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011021-NEWS-Titans-TD-Penalty
Mark Zaleski/AP Photo
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Titans' A.J. Brown is a physical wide receiver, but he got away with one on Tennessee's first touchdown.

Brown pushed cornerback Marlon Humphrey's shoulder in the end zone and hauled in a 10-yard touchdown to give the Titans an early first-quarter lead.

Humphrey fell to the turf and immediately threw out his hands looking for an offensive pass interference call. Brown immediately looked at the referee, but no flag came.

Former referee turned ESPN officiating expert John Parry said offensive pass interference should have been called.

"Downfield, it's all about advantage. Does anyone create the advantage?" Parry said. "I think this left hand creates the advantage to the [wide receiver] there. Arm gets extended, creating the offensive pass interference. I would have a foul there."

Parry said it would be interesting to see how the rest of the game was officiated. The Titans receivers are big, physical players, so if they're allowed to push the Ravens defenders off, it may be to their advantage.

Social media reacted to the non-call with various opinions:

In the fourth quarter, wide receiver Willie Snead IV was flagged for offensive pass interference after the Ravens picked up a key fourth-and-2 conversion. That forced the Ravens to settle for a 51-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to extend their lead to seven points.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Burns Titans for Historic Long Touchdown Run

Lamar Jackson notched the second-longest touchdown run by any quarterback in NFL history.
news

Jimmy Smith, Yannick Ngakoue Active vs. Titans

Wide receiver Willie Snead IV and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari will return to the lineup, while running back Mark Ingram II is inactive.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans

Tune into the game on ABC/ESPN, and ESPN+ will air an alternate betting telecast and Freeform's Megacast will air a pop culture broadcast/watch party.
news

Ravens Activate Sam Koch, Place Ben Bredeson on Injured Reserve

Punter Sam Koch is off the COVID-19 list and eligible to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Rookie guard Ben Bredeson heads to IR.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Titans

After winning five straight games to reach the postseason, the Ravens visit the Tennessee Titans to begin Sunday's action on Wild Card Weekend.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens know what it takes to win a playoff opener. One key stat is flying under the radar. Lamar Jackson is fretting less than others are about his 0-2 playoff start.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Titans

The Ravens and Titans are expected to be at, or near, full strength for the wild-card playoff game.
news

News & Notes: Offensive Line Needs to Pave the Way vs. Titans

Linebackers Coach Mike Macdonald is reportedly headed to Michigan after the playoffs. Morgan Cox is the first All-Pro long snapper, while Justin Tucker makes second team. John Harbaugh talks locker room speeches.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Titans Wild-Card

See who the media members are picking to win Sunday's playoff opener.
news

Late for Work 1/8: Predictions for Ravens vs. Titans

The Ravens coaching staff is ranked No. 2 among the 14 playoff teams. The Ravens select a defensive end in ESPN's Todd McShay's first mock draft.
news

Not Just 'Oh Henry!' Ravens Know Danger of Titans' Passing Attack

Baltimore's talented secondary will face a Tennessee passing attack led by a hot Ryan Tannehill throwing to physical wide receivers.

Advertising