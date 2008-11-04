On Election Day, Vote Flacco & Rice





Vote for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for the Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week and for Ravens running back Ray Rice for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for their exceptional performances in last Sunday's 37-27 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco led three second half scoring drives and helped the Ravens overcome a 14-point deficit to beat their divisional rival. Joe completed 17 of 29 passes for 248 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. This marks the fifth time this season Flacco has been nominated for this award. He won the award in Week 8.

Fans can vote for Flacco on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. and ending on Friday at noon to determine the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. The Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/rookies.

Rice led the NFL with 154 rushing yards in Week 9, including a 60-yard run in the 4th quarter that set up the game-winning field goal for the Ravens. His 176 total yards were also tops in the league last week. The game was the first 100-yard rushing performance of Rice's young career.

Fans can vote for Rice on NFL.com/FedEx from 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday through 11 a.m. EST on Friday to determine the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. The winners will be announced Friday afternoon on NFL.com.

Here is a list of all Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week nominees:

Chicago's MATT FORTÉrushed for 126 yards on 22 attempts in the Bears' 27 – 23 win over the division rival Detroit Lions.

Arizona's TIM HIGHTOWERled the Cardinals with 109 yards rushing and one touchdown over 22 carries in the Cardinals' 34 – 13 win over the St. Louis Rams.

Tennessee's CHRIS JOHNSON rushed for 89 yards and one touchdown and added 72 yards receiving in the Titans' 19 – 16 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Atlanta's MATT RYANthrew for 220 yards and two touchdowns completing 17 of 22 attempts in the Falcons' 24 – 0 win over the Oakland Raiders. Ryan finished with a 138.4 passer rating and controlled the clock for more than 45 minutes.

Here is a list of all FedEx Ground and Air NFL Player of the Week nominees:

FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week finalists:

New York Giants' BRANDON JACOBSrushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Giants' 35 – 14 win over the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

Minnesota's ADRIAN PETERSONtotaled 139 yards on the ground and one touchdown on 25 attempts as the Vikings defeated the Houston Texans 28 – 21.

FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:

Tampa Bay's JEFF GARCIAcompleted 31 of 43 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30 – 27 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia's DONOVAN MC NABBpassed for 349 yards and two touchdowns while completing 28 of 43 passing attempts in the Eagles' 26 – 7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.