One More Bout With Adversity

The Ravens aren't accustomed to suffering blowout losses, especially ones as lopsided as Sunday's 41-7 loss to the New England Patriots at home.
But the Ravens have a track record of rebounding under Head Coach John Harbaugh. And they also have faced their share of adversity this season and beyond.
Baltimore is 4-0 in games the week after losing by 20 points or more since 2008.
Last year, the Ravens lost to Houston, 43-13, in Week 7. They followed that up with a 25-15 victory in Cleveland. In 2011, Baltimore lost to San Diego, 34-14, in Week 15. They came back with a home win against the Browns, 20-14.
In 2008, the Ravens pulled off the rebound twice. They lost to Indianapolis, 31-3, then beat the Dolphins the next week, 27-13. The Ravens lost to the Giants, 30-10, then followed it up with a 36-7 victory over Philadelphia.
Besides the history, the Ravens have experience this year bouncing back from difficult stretches. They dropped five of seven games midway through the season before rattling off four straight victories.
"I still believe in my team – offense, defense, special teams," cornerback Lardarius Webb said.
"We've faced adversity all year. We got back to this point where we're talking about the playoffs, and you all never gave us a chance. And we're still in it and still have a chance this last game. We just stay as one, as a team. It's about us. Nobody believes in us but us."
Head Coach John Harbaugh was also asked about his team's resiliency.
"I think that's part of who we are," Harbaugh said. "If you've been watching us all year, you would know that. You would understand that about us.
"It's a one-game season as far as we're concerned. We've kind of been in this mode for a few weeks now. So, we've been in a lot of tough fights over the last four, five, six weeks, and this will be an extension of that, and that's what our challenge is."