One More Bout With Adversity





In 2008, the Ravens pulled off the rebound twice. They lost to Indianapolis, 31-3, then beat the Dolphins the next week, 27-13. The Ravens lost to the Giants, 30-10, then followed it up with a 36-7 victory over Philadelphia.

Besides the history, the Ravens have experience this year bouncing back from difficult stretches. They dropped five of seven games midway through the season before rattling off four straight victories.

"I still believe in my team – offense, defense, special teams," cornerback Lardarius Webb said.

"We've faced adversity all year. We got back to this point where we're talking about the playoffs, and you all never gave us a chance. And we're still in it and still have a chance this last game. We just stay as one, as a team. It's about us. Nobody believes in us but us."

Head Coach John Harbaugh was also asked about his team's resiliency.

"I think that's part of who we are," Harbaugh said. "If you've been watching us all year, you would know that. You would understand that about us.