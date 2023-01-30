These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

The Ravens aren't making the trip to Arizona, but they'll have some former brothers to root for in Super Bowl LVII. Former Ravens turned Chiefs Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are both heading to the big game for the first time.

Brown is Kansas City's starting left tackle after requesting a trade following the 2020 season. He and the Chiefs fell just short last year but beat the Cincinnati Bengals in this year's AFC Championship rematch.

Reaching the Super Bowl and playing left tackle has been Brown's vision for a very long time. His father, Orlando Brown Sr., never played in the Super Bowl as a member of the Cleveland Browns or Ravens (1996-1998, 2003-2005). Surely, it would be a dream come true for Brown Sr. to know his son will play for the Lombardi Trophy at the position he pushed him to play.