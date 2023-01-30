These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

Jan 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

013023-Chiefs
Jeff Lewis/AP Photos
Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown (57) blocks against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.

The Ravens aren't making the trip to Arizona, but they'll have some former brothers to root for in Super Bowl LVII. Former Ravens turned Chiefs Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are both heading to the big game for the first time.

Brown is Kansas City's starting left tackle after requesting a trade following the 2020 season. He and the Chiefs fell just short last year but beat the Cincinnati Bengals in this year's AFC Championship rematch.

Reaching the Super Bowl and playing left tackle has been Brown's vision for a very long time. His father, Orlando Brown Sr., never played in the Super Bowl as a member of the Cleveland Browns or Ravens (1996-1998, 2003-2005). Surely, it would be a dream come true for Brown Sr. to know his son will play for the Lombardi Trophy at the position he pushed him to play.

Brown Jr. was a key player in the game's most critical play, a Patrick Mahomes scramble in which he was hit out of bounds, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that put the Chiefs in range for a game-winning 45-yard field goal. There's been much debate about whether Brown should have been called for holding on the play.

After sitting out much of the season, Williams signed with the Chiefs on Nov. 30 and was promoted from the practice squad on Dec. 8. Williams played nine defensive snaps in the AFC title game and has logged two tackles and a half sack in seven games for the Chiefs.

Williams was drafted in 2013, less than a couple months after the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII. He reached the playoffs four times with Baltimore but hadn't reached an AFC Championship game.

On the coaching side, Steve Spagnuolo is in his fourth season as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator. He spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons in Baltimore. Joe Cullen is in his first year as Kansas City's defensive line coach after being the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator last year and the Ravens' defensive line coach from 2016-2020.

Former Ravens in the Playoffs

Here are the former Ravens you can root for in the playoffs.

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown
1 / 19

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown

Jeff Lewis/AP Photos
Chiefs DT Brandon Williams
2 / 19

Chiefs DT Brandon Williams

David Zalubowski/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Bengals TE Hayden Hurst
3 / 19

ELIMINATED - Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Adrian Kraus/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 19

ELIMINATED - 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk

Scot Tucker/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - 49ers QB Josh Johnson
5 / 19

ELIMINATED - 49ers QB Josh Johnson

Tony Avelar/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - 49ers WR Willie Snead IV
6 / 19

ELIMINATED - 49ers WR Willie Snead IV

Ben VanHouten/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Giants OG Ben Bredeson
7 / 19

ELIMINATED - Giants OG Ben Bredeson

Steve Luciano/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Giants QB Tyrod Taylor
8 / 19

ELIMINATED - Giants QB Tyrod Taylor

John Minchillo/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Giants S Tony Jefferson
9 / 19

ELIMINATED - Giants S Tony Jefferson

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Giants OLB Jihad Ward
10 / 19

ELIMINATED - Giants OLB Jihad Ward

Michael Ainsworth/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Giants OG Tyre Phillips
11 / 19

ELIMINATED - Giants OG Tyre Phillips

Paul Abell/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Giants WR Makai Polk
12 / 19

ELIMINATED - Giants WR Makai Polk

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ELIMINATED - Cowboys S Jayron Kearse
13 / 19

ELIMINATED - Cowboys S Jayron Kearse

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Bills WR John Brown
14 / 19

ELIMINATED - Bills WR John Brown

Joshua Bessex/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Jaguars WR Jaylon Moore
15 / 19

ELIMINATED - Jaguars WR Jaylon Moore

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ELIMINATED - Dolphins DT Zach Sieler
16 / 19

ELIMINATED - Dolphins DT Zach Sieler

Miami Dolphins/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Vikings OLB Za'Darius Smith
17 / 19

ELIMINATED - Vikings OLB Za'Darius Smith

Scott Boehm/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman
18 / 19

ELIMINATED - Buccaneers WR Breshad Perriman

Cooper Neill/AP Photos
ELIMINATED - Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen
19 / 19

ELIMINATED - Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen

Kevin Sabitus/AP Photos
