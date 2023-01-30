These Former Ravens Are Going to Super Bowl LVII

The Ravens aren't making the trip to Arizona, but they'll have some former brothers to root for in Super Bowl LVII. Former Ravens turned Chiefs Orlando Brown Jr. and Brandon Williams are both heading to the big game for the first time.
Brown is Kansas City's starting left tackle after requesting a trade following the 2020 season. He and the Chiefs fell just short last year but beat the Cincinnati Bengals in this year's AFC Championship rematch.
Reaching the Super Bowl and playing left tackle has been Brown's vision for a very long time. His father, Orlando Brown Sr., never played in the Super Bowl as a member of the Cleveland Browns or Ravens (1996-1998, 2003-2005). Surely, it would be a dream come true for Brown Sr. to know his son will play for the Lombardi Trophy at the position he pushed him to play.
Brown Jr. was a key player in the game's most critical play, a Patrick Mahomes scramble in which he was hit out of bounds, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that put the Chiefs in range for a game-winning 45-yard field goal. There's been much debate about whether Brown should have been called for holding on the play.
After sitting out much of the season, Williams signed with the Chiefs on Nov. 30 and was promoted from the practice squad on Dec. 8. Williams played nine defensive snaps in the AFC title game and has logged two tackles and a half sack in seven games for the Chiefs.
Williams was drafted in 2013, less than a couple months after the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII. He reached the playoffs four times with Baltimore but hadn't reached an AFC Championship game.
On the coaching side, Steve Spagnuolo is in his fourth season as the Chiefs' defensive coordinator. He spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons in Baltimore. Joe Cullen is in his first year as Kansas City's defensive line coach after being the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator last year and the Ravens' defensive line coach from 2016-2020.
Here are the former Ravens you can root for in the playoffs.