Outside Linebacker Elvis Dumervil Returns To The Practice Field

Aug 22, 2016 at 02:35 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

22_dumervil_news.jpg


Another key Ravens veteran has returned.

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil took the field for Monday morning's practice, meaning he's come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

"It felt great," Dumervil said. "Awesome being out there with my teammates. I kind of got tired of the training room, so it was good to be outside."

Dumervil had an offseason procedure on his foot area, which held him out of all summer activities in Organized Team Activities, minicamp and training camp, which ended Friday.

Dumervil will still have about three weeks to get his body ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 11. Dumervil said he doesn't know if he'll play in the preseason.

"It is a work in progress," he said. "It's something where you kind of take it day-by-day, increase the load as we progress. I am headed in the right direction, so that is awesome."

Dumervil has led the Ravens in sacks the past two seasons and finished just behind Terrell Suggs in his first year in Baltimore in 2013. Dumervil logged 17 in 2014 and six last year, which was his lowest total since 2008. He still went to the Pro Bowl both seasons.

He'll now be looking to prove that he can still put up big numbers and help the Ravens defense become one of the league's best despite being 32 years old and coming off a procedure.

With Dumervil's return, the Ravens now have their big three veteran leaders, and playmakers, back on the field in Dumervil, Suggs and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) is the only player remaining on PUP.

"We knew we were going to get those guys back; it was just a matter of exactly when," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "The trainers probably did a good job of brainwashing me into the fact that it was going to take a while to get those guys back. Under promise and over deliver, I feel like that's what our medical staff has done with these guys. I'm on to them now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

