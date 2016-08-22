Outside Linebacker Elvis Dumervil Returns To The Practice Field

Dumervil will still have about three weeks to get his body ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 11. Dumervil said he doesn't know if he'll play in the preseason.

"It is a work in progress," he said. "It's something where you kind of take it day-by-day, increase the load as we progress. I am headed in the right direction, so that is awesome."

Dumervil has led the Ravens in sacks the past two seasons and finished just behind Terrell Suggs in his first year in Baltimore in 2013. Dumervil logged 17 in 2014 and six last year, which was his lowest total since 2008. He still went to the Pro Bowl both seasons.

He'll now be looking to prove that he can still put up big numbers and help the Ravens defense become one of the league's best despite being 32 years old and coming off a procedure.

With Dumervil's return, the Ravens now have their big three veteran leaders, and playmakers, back on the field in Dumervil, Suggs and wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro (foot) is the only player remaining on PUP.