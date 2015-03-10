Owen Daniels Follows Gary Kubiak, Signs With Broncos





This one wasn't hard to see coming, but is another blow on top of the other free-agent losses.

Ravens unrestricted free agent tight end Owen Daniels signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos on the first day free agency officially opened.

It's not surprising because the Denver Broncos are now coached by former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak. Daniels has played for Kubiak throughout his entire career, with the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2013 and in Baltimore last season.

The Broncos had a need at tight end with Julius Thomas departing via free agency for Jacksonville. Kubiak also likely wants Daniels to help teach his system to other players, as Daniels did in Baltimore.

Daniels has said he would like to return to Baltimore, and Head Coach John Harbaugh was open to a return, but the allure of Kubiak (and perhaps more money) proved too strong.

With Daniels gone, the Ravens have a widening gap at tight end.

The only sure bets for next season are rising sophomore Crockett Gillmore, who considers himself more of a blocker and caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown last season, and Phillip Supernaw, who caught two passes for 27 yards.

Starting tight end Dennis Pitta is still a question mark as he recovers from his second major hip surgery. The Ravens may not have an answer on his status until the summer.