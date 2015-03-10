Owen Daniels Follows Gary Kubiak, Signs With Broncos

Mar 10, 2015 at 09:17 AM


This one wasn't hard to see coming, but is another blow on top of the other free-agent losses.

Ravens unrestricted free agent tight end Owen Daniels signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos on the first day free agency officially opened.

It's not surprising because the Denver Broncos are now coached by former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak. Daniels has played for Kubiak throughout his entire career, with the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2013 and in Baltimore last season.

The Broncos had a need at tight end with Julius Thomas departing via free agency for Jacksonville. Kubiak also likely wants Daniels to help teach his system to other players, as Daniels did in Baltimore.

Daniels has said he would like to return to Baltimore, and Head Coach John Harbaugh was open to a return, but the allure of Kubiak (and perhaps more money) proved too strong.

With Daniels gone, the Ravens have a widening gap at tight end.

The only sure bets for next season are rising sophomore Crockett Gillmore, who considers himself more of a blocker and caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown last season, and Phillip Supernaw, who caught two passes for 27 yards.

Starting tight end Dennis Pitta is still a question mark as he recovers from his second major hip surgery. The Ravens may not have an answer on his status until the summer.

That means Baltimore will be looking to address the tight end position via free agency or the draft before summer arrives. General Manager Ozzie Newsome said the team will add more than one tight end.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out vs. Falcons, Tyler Huntley Feels Good

Ravens CB Marcus Peters and DL Calais Campbell have been ruled out after not practicing all week.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Breaking Out Rare Uniforms for Big Game

The Ravens are wearing their black jersey and purple pants for their Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

10 Scenarios for Ravens to Clinch a Playoff Spot This Weekend

The Ravens can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win against the Falcons and losses by two contenders.

news

Six Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2023 Roster

Ravens TE Mark Andrews, CB Marlon Humphrey, LB Roquan Smith, FB Patrick Ricard, K Justin Tucker and RS Devin Duvernay made the Pro Bowl roster.

news

Sammy Watkins Has Unfinished Business, Trying to Catch Up Quickly

Returned receiver Sammy Watkins is happy to be back with a franchise he liked and a former wide receiver he played with in Kansas City.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Tyler Huntley Dealing With Throwing Shoulder Issue

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are still missing from practice.

news

Mailbag: Will Tight Ends Break Out in Ravens Passing Game?

Can the Ravens do more to get their tight ends involved? Why has Mark Andrews' production dipped this season?

news

Ravens Claim Sammy Watkins, Place Devin Duvernay on IR

The Ravens brought back the veteran wide receiver with Devin Duvernay having suffered a potentially "significant" foot injury.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out to Begin Falcons Week

Ravens DE Calais Campbell and CB Marcus Peters are among those absent at Tuesday's practice.

news

Ravens Eye View: Run Game Was Rolling in Week 15 vs. Browns

Morgan Moses showed off his wheels as a pulling blocker. J.K. Dobbins looks like he keeps getting stronger. Ravens missed more red-zone opportunities.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Confident Ravens Can Fix Passing Attack

John Harbaugh isn't offering injury updates this time of year. Ravens talked about run-pass ratio after Cleveland. Harbaugh wanted more snaps for David Ojabo.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Browns

Rookie David Ojabo had just one defensive snap. Justice Hill gets as many snaps as J.K. Dobbins. Brandon Stephens replaces Marcus Peters.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising