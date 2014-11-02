Owen Daniels Playing Versus Steelers

Nov 02, 2014 at 11:11 AM
02_Inactives_news.jpg


The Ravens will have the services of tight end Owen Daniels in Pittsburgh.

Daniels is active after missing just one game due to a minor knee procedure.

Daniels scored two touchdowns against the Steelers in Baltimore's Week 2 victory. His presence helps the Ravens with their short and intermediate passing game, which they had trouble with last week in Cincinnati.

The Ravens have also activated second-year inside linebacker Arthur Brown for the first time this season. The second-round pick got the nod over undrafted rookie linebacker Zachary Orr, who has suited up for every game because of his special teams prowess.

Baltimore deactivated rookie safety Terrence Brooks for just the second time this season. That makes room for cornerback Chykie Brown, who will step in since Jimmy Smith (foot) is out. Brooks was in coverage on the Bengals' game-changing 53-yard pass to Mohamed Sanu last week.

Defensive end Chris Canty is also returning to action after missing the past four games due to an infection in his wrist. That's a boost for Baltimore's defensive line rotation.

The Ravens' other inactives are wide receiver Michael Campanaro (hamstring), guard/center Gino Gradkowski, defensive end Lawrence Guy and guard/tackle Jah Reid.

Pittsburgh's inactives are top cornerback Ike Taylor (forearm), wide receiver Justin Brown, safety Ross Ventrone, cornerback B.W. Webb, defensive lineman Daniel McCullers, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and third-string quarterback Landry Jones.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

