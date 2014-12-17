Owen Daniels Wants To Prove Texans Wrong

Daniels hasn't flinched in a similar role to what he had in Houston. His 45 receptions are second-most on the team behind Smith and he's posted 474 yards and four touchdowns. It's not quite on pace with his 2008 and 2012 Pro Bowl seasons, but he's been solid.

Head Coach John Harbaugh was watching tape of the Texans this week and couldn't help but notice that Daniels actually looks spryer this year than last, as if he's defying age.

That's despite – or perhaps because of – Daniels having a minor "cleanup" knee procedure, which knocked him out for just one game in Week 8 against Cincinnati.

"I'm just amazed with how well he's done, as far as getting himself ready to play coming off the injury from last year – how fresh and young and how well he's running, how well he's doing," Harbaugh said. "He's just doing a great job for us."

Last Sunday, Daniels hauled in four passes for 62 yards, including a 29-yard grab on a double move that mixed up a Jaguars safety. Daniels said he didn't even see quarterback Joe Flacco for most of the play, but still made the diving snag.

On the next play, Daniels faked a block and snuck inside a Jaguars linebacker to find himself wide-open for a 3-yard touchdown.

"I'd like to get him even more involved, more catches," Flacco said. "We had some opportunities in the game Sunday to make more plays, and we were just a little off. Each week's getting better and better, but I want to get him involved because I think he's a good player and he makes us go when we get him involved."

Daniels said going back to Houston – where he still has permanent residence – is "going to be weird." He'll be staying in a different hotel and walking out of a different tunnel. He's excited to see some of his former teammates.

He said that he has "no ill will" towards his former employer (other than wanting to prove it wrong).