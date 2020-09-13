Owner Steve Bisciotti Issues Statement Supporting Ravens' Peaceful Anthem Protest

Ravens players and coaches made individual choices on whether to protest during the playing of the national anthem Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Many players were kneeling, some stood with their arms interlocked, and some players remained seated on the bench.
Owner Steve Bisciotti issued a statement supporting every person's right to make their own choice.
"We respect and support our players' right to protest peacefully," Bisciotti said. "This was a demonstration for justice and equality for all Americans. These are core values we can all support. "
"This was not a protest against our country, the military or the flag. Our players remain dedicated to uplifting their communities and making America better. They have proven this through substantive action. They are committed to using their platform to drive positive change, and we support their efforts."
The entire Ravens roster remained on the field, standing with locked arms, during a pregame rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" while the Browns remained in the locker room.
Harbaugh said Friday that the decision of every player, whether they protested or not, would be respected by the organization.
"Our position is really the same as it has always been," Harbaugh said. "We treat one another with respect. We respect one another's opinions. We support one another, that's what a team does. We encourage our players to be who they are. Our guys are encouraged to do what's on their conscious and in their heart, not to please anybody outside, not to be concerned with what anybody else's opinion is, but to do what expresses how you feel. I'm not going to impose upon anybody how they want to express their feelings on anything. So, that's the way we'll do it.
"Just an unspoken message about what a team is all about; that we believe in one another, we support one another, we respect one another and that we're together. I hope our country can do it just like a football team does, in that sense."