Ozzie Newsome Explains Passing On Myles Jack And Noah Spence





When the second round of the NFL Draft opened Friday night, linebackers Myles Jack and Noah Spence were two of the most discussed players still left on the board. Both defenders had been linked to the Ravens in mock drafts over the last few months, with some even suggesting Baltimore could target them with the sixth-overall pick.

But when the Ravens were on the clock with Jack and Spence still available, General Manager Ozzie Newsome decided to make a pair of trades to move back in the second round and allow other teams to take the two players.

The first trade happened with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who gave the Ravens an extra fifth-round pick (No. 146) to move up two spots and take Jack. Newsome then worked out a deal with the Dolphins to move back four more spots in exchange for an additional fourth rounder (No. 107).

The Ravens ultimately took Boise State outside linebacker Kamalei Correa at No. 42. Newsome explained that the decision to pass up Jack and Spence just came down to their board.

"[Spence] was in play, but [Correa] was higher on our board," Newsome said.

Jack tumbled out of the first round because of a knee injury that cost him most of last season. Newsome said the Ravens didn't remove Jack from their draft board, but they weren't willing to take him with No. 36 pick.

"There was a point between tonight and tomorrow that we would have taken Myles Jack," Newsome said.

In moving back in the second round, the Ravens still got a highly graded player and also added two more draft picks. Baltimore now has five fourth-round picks and eight total picks Saturday.