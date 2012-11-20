 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ozzie Newsome's Statement On Ed Reed's Suspension Appeal

Nov 20, 2012 at 08:00 AM

Ravens General Manager and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome

* *

Statement on S Ed Reed's Suspension Appeal:

"The league has an appeal process to review situations like this, and Ed had his opportunity to answer questions about his play. Ted Cottrell, a long-time NFL defensive coach, reviewed Ed's play. Ted is the arbitrator approved by both the NFL and the NFL Players Association, and he made the decision.

"I think John [Harbaugh] and his coaches do an excellent job of teaching the right, safe and legal way to play football, and we believe Ed clearly tries to play within the rules on every down."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Cheerleader Tryouts

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Partner with Lights On! and Baltimore City Police Department to Bring Mission to Baltimore Community

Innovative Community-Driven Program Partners with Law Enforcement and Auto Service Providers to Replace Tickets with Repair Vouchers at No Cost
news

Press Release: Ravens Announce Coaching Hires

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Monday that Mark DeLeone has been hired as inside linebackers coach, Dennis Johnson has been hired as defensive line coach, Doug Mallory has been hired as defensive backs coach, and Travelle Wharton has been hired as assistant offensive line coach.
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Host Touchdown for Teachers Program

news

Ravens Gameday Experience Earns Exceptional Rankings

M&T Bank Stadium ranked No. 3 for overall satisfaction, including No. 1 in game entertainment, in the annual NFL Voice of the Fan survey.
news

Press Release: Ravens Name Zach Orr Defensive Coordinator

Former Ravens All-Pro LB Spent Six Seasons as an Assistant Coach on Baltimore's Defensive Staff
news

Press Release: Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship Gameday Information

news

Ravens AFC Championship Week Festivities & Fan Event Schedule

news

Press Release: Ravens AFC Championship Game Tickets

news

Press Release: Ravens-Texans Playoff Gameday Information

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Divisional Playoff Festivities & Fan Event Schedule

news

Press Release: Ravens Kick Off Playoff Festivities with Logo Paintings

– Ravens Logos to be Painted in Baltimore City & Towson Tomorrow – 
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising