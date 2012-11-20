Ozzie Newsome's Statement On Ed Reed's Suspension Appeal

Ravens General Manager and Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome
Statement on S Ed Reed's Suspension Appeal:
"The league has an appeal process to review situations like this, and Ed had his opportunity to answer questions about his play. Ted Cottrell, a long-time NFL defensive coach, reviewed Ed's play. Ted is the arbitrator approved by both the NFL and the NFL Players Association, and he made the decision.
"I think John [Harbaugh] and his coaches do an excellent job of teaching the right, safe and legal way to play football, and we believe Ed clearly tries to play within the rules on every down."