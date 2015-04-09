Ozzie Newsome: We Have To Win Now





"The teams that don't win this year, then something normally gets changed – the general manager, the head coach, players – something happens," Newsome said. "But if you win, you've got a chance to at least step up to the plate the following year."

The Ravens are far from the rebuilding phase, as they came close last year to playing in their third conference championship in the last four years. Despite getting hit hard with injuries – 19 players finished the year on injured reserve – the Ravens still took the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots to the brink of elimination in the divisional-round playoffs.

The focus going into this year's draft is to find players who can make an immediate impact, like last year's draft class.

"We want all our guys to contribute right away," Assistant General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "Our goal is to bring guys in here that dress and play, and if we're not doing that, we're not doing a very good job."

The Ravens still have roster holes to fill at positions like tight end, receiver, cornerback and pass rusher, but the team's brass has emphasized their strategy isn't to use the draft to chase roster needs.* *

"I just want to nail every pick. I don't really think that we have this critical need. I try not to let that distract us so much," DeCosta said.