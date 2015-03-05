Pass Rusher An Underrated Draft Need For Ravens





Even though the Ravens already have two of the best pass rushers in the business with Suggs and Dumervil, Mayock pointed out the need to get young depth to build for the future when the two veterans might slow down. They also need to replace McPhee if he ends up leaving in free agency.

"The whole thing at outside linebacker, Suggs is going to be 33. Dumervil is 31," Mayock said. "Pernell McPhee is a better football player than a lot of people think. He's a free agent. Courtney Upshaw sets an edge."

The Ravens already indicated that keeping McPhee in Baltimore will be a challenge based on the salary he'll likely command on the open market. His departure would create an immediate need in that area, and Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome is already known for his philosophy that "you can never have too many pass rushers."