Patrick Mahomes Expects Ravens Fans to Bring the Noise

M&T Bank Stadium will be LOUD on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes is already thinking about it.

Mahomes knows that Ravens fans bring the noise, which they demonstrated during Saturday's 34-10 victory over Houston in the divisional round. The crowd made it difficult for the Texans to communicate at the line of scrimmage, as the Texans had five false starts and a delay of game penalty.

This is nothing new. Over the course of the 2023 season, opponents at M&T Bank Stadium had 19 false starts and nine delay of game penalties. Both were the most in the NFL.

Now the Ravens are preparing to host the AFC Championship for the first time in franchise history, and Baltimore's crowd noise was already on Mahomes' mind following the Chiefs' 27-24 victory over the Bills on Sunday.

"That stadium's going to be rocking," Mahomes told Tracy Wolfson of CBS during his postgame interview. "So, we're excited for the challenge."

Head Coach John Harbaugh and Ravens players gave props to fans after the Houston game for creating an atmosphere that gave Baltimore a huge homefield advantage. With the AFC Championship and a trip to Super Bowl LVIII on the line against the Chiefs, Harbaugh is anticipating the crowd turning up the volume even more.

"Our fans are going to get the chance to cheer just as loud or louder than they did in this game," Harbaugh said. "I thought our fans were incredible. It was deafening out there."

Mahomes is already familiar with how loud it can get at "The Bank." Earlier this season, he told Peyton Manning and his brother Eli that only two road venues had ever forced him to use a silent count – Baltimore and Seattle.

"It was so loud in those stadiums that even the tackles couldn't hear me," Mahomes said on ESPN’s “Manningcast.” "So those are the two times."