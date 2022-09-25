Patrick Mekari Suffers Ankle Injury, Ravens Down to Fourth-String Left Tackle 

The Ravens' depth at left tackle took another hit as Patrick Mekari exited Sunday's game in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Mekari was carted to the locker room with a left ankle injury and was ruled out at halftime.

The Ravens are now down to fourth-round rookie Daniel Faalele, who is their fourth string left tackle. Faalele has practiced some at left tackle with the Ravens, but never played it at Minnesota.

Ronnie Stanley is still coming back from last year's ankle surgery and Ja'Wuan James suffered an Achilles injury in Week 1. Mekari, who is the team's 6th man, stepped in the past two games.

Stanley has been practicing for the past three weeks but has yet to be a full participant. He went back-to-back days for the first time this week but sat out Friday as a recovery day. Stanley was ruled out Saturday and didn't make the trip to New England.

"I really think it's kind of getting to the point where it's kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday.