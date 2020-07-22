Patrick Queen Agrees to Contract Terms

The Ravens have agreed to contract terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen, the 28th-overall pick who is expected to start at inside linebacker.
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay, a third-round pick from Texas, is the only member of Baltimore's 2020 draft class who remains unsigned as training camp nears.
Queen will face the challenge of trying to win a starting job during an offseason in which on-field workouts have been reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Ravens believe Queen has the athletic ability and acumen to learn the Ravens' system quickly.
Queen blossomed into a star last season at LSU, helping the Tigers win the national championship as a sideline-to-sideline tackler who also excelled in pass coverage. Queen had 85 tackles last season,[comma] including 12 for loss, and he also had three sacks. After LSU won the national championship, in which Queen was named the Defensive MVP, Queen entered the draft.
The Ravens drafted another inside linebacker in third-round pick Malik Harrison (Ohio State), who will also compete for a starting job along with veteran inside linebacker L.J. Fort. However, Queen is considered a player with star potential, and he has been mentioned as an early favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.