Patrick Queen Agrees to Contract Terms

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay, a third-round pick from Texas, is the only member of Baltimore's 2020 draft class who remains unsigned as training camp nears.

Queen will face the challenge of trying to win a starting job during an offseason in which on-field workouts have been reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Ravens believe Queen has the athletic ability and acumen to learn the Ravens' system quickly.

Queen blossomed into a star last season at LSU, helping the Tigers win the national championship as a sideline-to-sideline tackler who also excelled in pass coverage. Queen had 85 tackles last season,[comma] including 12 for loss, and he also had three sacks. After LSU won the national championship, in which Queen was named the Defensive MVP, Queen entered the draft.