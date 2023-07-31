News & Notes: Patrick Queen Is 'Locked in' During Contract Year 

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen had been looking forward to Monday's first padded practice of training camp, and it showed.

Queen flew around the field and had another strong day, entering a contract year in which he intends to play stellar football. Queen admits he was angry when the Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year option after his best season in 2022 with 117 tackles, five sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions. But after speaking with General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh, Queen was reminded how much the Ravens value him and knows that having his best season will only enhance his value.

"At the end of the day, I get to play football in the National Football League, so that's a blessing in itself," Queen said. "I talked to Harbs, I talked to Eric, everything is good and settled right now. I'm not focused on the contract. I'm just looking to play ball. At the end of the day, I get to play football and make my market what I want it to be. I'm not stressing anything. I'm going out there having fun with my teammates, fun with my coaches."

Harbaugh believes Queen is mentality and physically prepared to have his best season.

"I think the sky is the limit for Patrick," Harbaugh said. "My expectations for Patrick are for [him] to have a stellar season, and it's only been affirmed by the way he's practiced, the way he's carried himself. He's in a contract year and all that kind of stuff. Sometimes guys get distracted, and he has not been distracted at all. He is locked in on the mission ahead. You appreciate that, and it's showing up in the way he's playing every day."

While Queen looks to be in midseason form, running back J.K. Dobbins is on the PUP list and has yet to practice as he also enters a contract year. But Queen said it was unfair to compare the two situations and was supportive of Dobbins.

"I think everybody's situation is different," Queen said. "I know J.K.s faith is strong, we both trust in God to lead us in the right direction.