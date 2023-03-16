Reports: Ravens Reach Deal With Geno Stone

Bringing back Stone is important particularly after the Ravens traded Chuck Clark to the New York Jets. Stone is in line for more defensive snaps working with versatile safety Kyle Hamilton and others.

Stone, 23, has spent the past three seasons with the Ravens. He started seven games last season when Marcus Williams was sidelined by a dislocated wrist.

Stone played well, notching 38 tackles and one forced fumble. During those seven starts, he had an average Pro Football Focus grade of 69.6, with particularly high marks in coverage. He was credited with giving up just eight receptions during that span.