Reports: Ravens Reach Deal With Geno Stone

Mar 16, 2023
Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) in action during the first half of a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore

Geno Stone wasn't a free agent for long, as the safety has reportedly reached a deal with the Ravens to return, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, it's a one-year deal.

The Ravens hadn't tendered Stone, who was a restricted free agent until the new league year opened. Putting a tender on Stone would have counted for $2.74 million under the salary cap.

Stone hit the market at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but returned less than 24 hours later.

Bringing back Stone is important particularly after the Ravens traded Chuck Clark to the New York Jets. Stone is in line for more defensive snaps working with versatile safety Kyle Hamilton and others.

Stone, 23, has spent the past three seasons with the Ravens. He started seven games last season when Marcus Williams was sidelined by a dislocated wrist.

Stone played well, notching 38 tackles and one forced fumble. During those seven starts, he had an average Pro Football Focus grade of 69.6, with particularly high marks in coverage. He was credited with giving up just eight receptions during that span.

Perhaps just as important is the leadership role Stone has stepped into on special teams, where he took over some of the duties previously handled by Anthony Levine Sr. Stone played 70% of the team's special teams snaps last season.

