Patrick Queen, James Proche II Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jan 19, 2021 at 05:39 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011921-Queen-Proche

Two players who were part of the Ravens' outstanding rookie class have been honored.

Inside linebacker Patrick Queen was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team, while wide receiver James Proche II made the team as a punt returner.

Justin Tucker, the most accurate placekicker in NFL history, made the PFWA's All-AFC team.

As the Ravens' first-round pick (28th overall) after helping LSU win a national championship, Queen entered the league with high expectations and met them. He led the Ravens in tackles with 106, and he also added three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries. In Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Queen scored his first NFL touchdown when he scooped up a forced fumble by Marlon Humphrey and returned it 53 yards for the score.

Queen excelled in run defense as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker and his pass coverage skills improved as the season progressed.

Proche was Baltimore's primary punt returner almost the entire season, returning 23 punts for 198 yards, including a long return of 20 yards. He handled every punt without a turnover, bringing steadiness to the job as a rookie despite the cancellation of the preseason.

Tucker had another stellar season making 26 of 29 field goal attempts during the regular season, including 12 of 15 from 40 yards or more. Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14, Tucker made a 55-yard game-winner in the waning seconds to secure a 45-42 win during the Ravens' late-season drive to the playoffs.

For his career, Tucker has made 90.6 percent of his field-goal attempts, and he has made 42 kicks from 50 yards or more during his nine seasons.

