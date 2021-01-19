Patrick Queen, James Proche II Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

As the Ravens' first-round pick (28th overall) after helping LSU win a national championship, Queen entered the league with high expectations and met them. He led the Ravens in tackles with 106, and he also added three sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries. In Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Queen scored his first NFL touchdown when he scooped up a forced fumble by Marlon Humphrey and returned it 53 yards for the score.