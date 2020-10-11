Patrick Queen Wins First Matchup With Former Teammate Joe Burrow

"Obviously, I was frustrated. We weren't playing very well," Burrow said. "I didn't see the guy coming, so I've just got to hold the ball with two hands, harder."

Queen was clearly fired up about forcing the turnover, jumping up and down afterward and taking the ball with him to the sideline. It's the kind of play that illustrates why Queen was the Ravens' first-round pick. He's a playmaker, a three-down linebacker who can stop the run, blanket receivers in pass coverage and harass quarterbacks on the blitz.

"He did a really good job in coverage across the board," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He was all over the field. I just thought he was better in coverage. I thought he did a really good job after the first completion. He did a good job manning zone coverage, and he just played a really solid game."

Queen is still learning on the fly as a rookie, but he entered this game coming off his best performance, leading the team with a career-high 12 tackles against Washington in Week 4. His talent is obvious, and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee already refers to Queen as "the future of the defense."