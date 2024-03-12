Ravens Players React to Patrick Queen Going to Rival Steelers

The Steelers have struggled at inside linebacker in recent seasons and Queen can certainly change that. The Ravens' 2020 first-round pick developed into a Pro Bowler last season, in which he tallied a career-high 133 tackles, had 3.5 sacks, and one interception.

After inking Roquan Smith to a big-time deal near the end of the 2022 season, Baltimore opted not to pick up Queen's fifth-year option last offseason. Then the Ravens placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, ensuring that Queen was going to hit the market.

The Ravens would have loved to keep Queen, and General Manager Eric DeCosta said last May that he wanted to sign Queen to an extension.

However, it was always going to be difficult to do so with $20 million average per year already committed to one inside linebacker, plus Lamar Jackson's contract hit climbing. Queen's superb 2023 season made it even more unlikely.

During his four seasons in Baltimore, Queen started every game. He made 454 tackles, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four interceptions. After some early-career struggles, Queen developed into a premier do-it-all back who formed a fearsome combo with Smith the past year-and-a-half.

Now Queen will get to prove that he's still the same high-impact linebacker even without Smith next to him, and he'll get to do it twice a year against his former team.

One interesting note about Queen going to Pittsburgh is that Queen told a story last season about Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin "disrespecting" him during his rookie season.

"It's the game that defines you and makes you a Raven," Queen said in October of Ravens-Steelers matchups. "When I was on their sideline my rookie year, Mike Tomlin was looking at me, yelling at me, 'You're not a Raven. You're not a Raven. You're not supposed to be there. You're not one of them.' So every time I play them there's something personal."