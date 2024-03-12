 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Players React to Patrick Queen Going to Rival Steelers

Mar 12, 2024 at 02:43 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

ILB Patrick Queen
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen

The AFC North just got spicier, as Patrick Queen will reportedly sign with the Ravens' rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's a three-year, $41 million deal, per ESPN's Marcus Spears.

Ravens players didn't waste any time sharing their reaction, and Queen knew it was coming.

Queen is the second Ravens free agent to defect to a division rival, as safety Geno Stone reportedly agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

The Steelers have struggled at inside linebacker in recent seasons and Queen can certainly change that. The Ravens' 2020 first-round pick developed into a Pro Bowler last season, in which he tallied a career-high 133 tackles, had 3.5 sacks, and one interception.

After inking Roquan Smith to a big-time deal near the end of the 2022 season, Baltimore opted not to pick up Queen's fifth-year option last offseason. Then the Ravens placed the franchise tag on defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, ensuring that Queen was going to hit the market.

The Ravens would have loved to keep Queen, and General Manager Eric DeCosta said last May that he wanted to sign Queen to an extension.

However, it was always going to be difficult to do so with $20 million average per year already committed to one inside linebacker, plus Lamar Jackson's contract hit climbing. Queen's superb 2023 season made it even more unlikely.

During his four seasons in Baltimore, Queen started every game. He made 454 tackles, 13.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four interceptions. After some early-career struggles, Queen developed into a premier do-it-all back who formed a fearsome combo with Smith the past year-and-a-half.

Now Queen will get to prove that he's still the same high-impact linebacker even without Smith next to him, and he'll get to do it twice a year against his former team.

One interesting note about Queen going to Pittsburgh is that Queen told a story last season about Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin "disrespecting" him during his rookie season.

"It's the game that defines you and makes you a Raven," Queen said in October of Ravens-Steelers matchups. "When I was on their sideline my rookie year, Mike Tomlin was looking at me, yelling at me, 'You're not a Raven. You're not a Raven. You're not supposed to be there. You're not one of them.' So every time I play them there's something personal."

When Queen was asked if Tomlin was joking, he responded, "I don't care if he was joking. I don't care if he was serious. At the end of the day, I'm on your sideline and you're telling me I'm not a Raven. That's kind of disrespectful."

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Up to Eight Free Agent Departures

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

NFL World Reacts to Derrick Henry-Ravens Pairing

Here's what players, pundits, and more are saying about the Ravens' reported addition of RB Derrick Henry.
news

Reports: Ravens Land Derrick Henry

The Ravens have secured one of the best running backs in the league over the past six seasons.
news

Late for Work: Reaction to Ravens' Day 1 Free Agency Losses

The top available running backs are down to Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, and J.K. Dobbins. Tee Higgins said he'd like to play with Lamar Jackson, but don't get your hopes up. Tyus Bowser says he'll play next season and hopes it's with the Ravens.
news

Takeaways From Day 1 of Free Agency

Running backs are hot this year. The guard market exploded out of the gates. Ravens free agents moved fast.
news

Steelers Add Russell Wilson; AFC North Gets Tougher

The Browns traded for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade.
news

Justin Madubuike Is 'Hungry' to Prove He's Still Improving

Fresh off signing his four-year contract extension, Ravens DT Justin Madubuike is feeling motivated to prove this is just the beginning.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Reportedly Among 'Serious Suitors' for Saquon Barkley

Pundits react to Justin Madubuike deal. Derrick Henry joining the Ravens would be "nasty stuff." Potential Ravens free agent targets listed. Buzz is multiple Ravens defenders could follow Mike Macdonald to Seattle.
news

5 Takeaways From Justin Madubuike's Contract Extension

The Ravens and Justin Madubuike agreed to a blockbuster four-year extension. Here's what you need to know.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Going Running Back Shopping

The markets for several of the Ravens' own free agents may be cool. Why the Ravens won't buy a wide receiver. The Ravens' guard situation is fascinating.
news

Justin Madubuike Agrees to Four-Year Contract Extension

The Ravens and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Justin Madubuike have reached a reported four-year, $98 million deal.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising