Patrick Queen Wants Defensive Dominance in His First Steelers Game 

Patrick Queen grew up watching the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, loving everything about it. Now Baltimore's rookie linebacker is (literally) in the middle of it, and he can't wait.

"Hard-nosed football – that's about it," Queen said when asked about his recollection of those games.

"Growing up watching football, you don't know much about the game, but you just see all the emotions coming into it and the hard hitting. That's what the kids growing up really look at, how people play. That's the main thing I looked at growing up, was just how hard they hit and the energy that they brought to every game."

It's been a while since the Ravens-Steelers rivalry has really been a defensive slugfest. The last time at least one team didn't score 20 points was in 2013. The last time both teams were under 20 was in 2012.

That could potentially change this weekend with the Ravens and Steelers entering the game with two of the NFL's best defenses. Not only are they two of the stingiest in points allowed, but they're also two of the most disruptive with turnovers and sacks.

"That's what you live for – a defensive game," Queen said. "I know football, everybody wants to see high scoring games now. But at the end of the day, I like holding people to three points, no points, whatever it is. It's a sign of dominance.