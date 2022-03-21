Patrick Ricard Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Ravens

The Ravens are retaining one of their offensive hammers as they have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback Patrick Ricard.

Ricard has gone to three-straight Pro Bowls and is a versatile and physical presence in the Ravens offense. Losing him in free agency could have altered some parts of Baltimore's offensive scheme.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, the contract averages about $4 million per year with incentives, making Ricard the second-highest paid fullback in the league behind the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (a former Raven).

Ricard, 27, went from an undrafted defensive lineman out of Maine to a Pro Bowl fullback who has now received two contract extensions with Baltimore, showing how valuable he has become.

"Pat Ricard is an important cog in our offense and the type of player we always seek to retain," General Manager Eric DeCosta said. "We admire his unique skills and the physical presence he brings to the Ravens and look forward to three more years of Project Pat! Congratulations to the entire Ricard family."