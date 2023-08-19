Patrick Ricard Keeps Looking for New Projects

Patrick Ricard has made the Pro Bowl four straight years as a fullback, but he's hardly resting on his laurels.

Offensive line has never been part of Ricard's resume, but there he was, lining up with the offensive linemen when he returned to training camp last week after coming off the PUP list. While Ricard rejoined the fullbacks and tight end groups this week, the versatile Ricard wouldn't rule out playing offensive line in the future, after playing defensive line earlier in his career.

"I think I'm a football player," Ricard said. "I play for the Ravens, so it's kind of wherever I'm asked to play, and wherever it's most valuable of my time for the team and myself is where I play. I'm coming back from my hip surgery midway through camp in a new offense, so I'm just trying to take it day by day, find my role and make the most of it and be ready for Week One."

Ricard's prowess as a devastating blocker who can be effective lining up in a variety of spots has been a key ingredient to Baltimore's running game. However, it remains to be seen how Ricard will be utilized in the scheme designs of new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken.

The Ravens are looking for someone to assume a primary in-line blocking tight end role after losing Josh Oliver to the Vikings in free agency. Head Coach John Harbaugh believes Ricard can fill that void and more.

"I have total confidence in him blocking at the line of scrimmage and running crossing routes and flat routes," Harbaugh said. "He'll tell you he can a run a seam and a corner.

"Todd is a big advocate of this, as well, is take the guys you have and use them, the things they do well. If you have a Pat Ricard – and I would put Ben Mason in the same category. You have guys like that, you want to use those guys and do what they do well, so, it gives you an extra thing you can do. Why limit yourself when you have someone that can do something at that level? Why not make a defense defend it? I know that's how Todd is thinking."

Ricard is soaking up Monken's playbook and preparing himself to excel however he is used. He enjoys being used in different ways and thinks he'll find an effective niche in the offense.

"It's awesome to see that we're using versatility, and we're using guys in different ways, either blocking, pass protection or running routes in the run game," Ricard said. "It helps players. It helps the team, so I'm all for that.