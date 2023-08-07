Patrick Ricard Returns to Practice, Working With O-Line

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard made his practice debut Monday as Week 3 of Ravens training camp kicked off, and he came back with a new wrinkle.

Ricard has been working his way back from offseason hip surgery. It's the second time he had a hip procedure during his career. He passed his physical Monday and was removed from the PUP list.

The bruising blocker has gone to four straight Pro Bowls, but the fullback's role will evolve in new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's offense, which won't use as many "heavy" personnel packages as Greg Roman's scheme.

Ricard was working out with the offensive line on Monday, a signal of his changing duties. The man nicknamed "Project Pat" went from a college defensive lineman to fullback, and another pseudo switch could be in order to offensive line.