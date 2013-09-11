Paul Bernstorf Named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Sep 11, 2013 at 06:06 AM

Paul Bernstorf, head coach of the St. Paul's (Brooklandville, Md.) varsity football team, has been named Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in the 17th year of the Ravens' award program, Bernstorf is the first recipient of the 2013 season.

Under Bernstorf, St. Paul's secured its second non-conference victory of the season with a 35-21 win at Hereford last Friday (9/6). (Last week the Crusaders defeated Loyola Blakefield, 26-21). After jumping out to a 28-0 lead in the first half over the Bulls, St. Paul's was paced by junior QB Anthony Pino, who completed 15 of 25 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns. Senior RB Kaylon Johnson added 102 yards rushing with two touchdowns of his own. 

"Starting with Loyola, an MIAA 'A' Conference program, continuing to Hereford, a perennial power, and then Pallotti and Landon, we challenged ourselves with a much more difficult schedule this season than in previous years," said Bernstorf, who earned his first Ravens High School Coach of the Week honor. "Having our first two games on the road, we were thrown right into the fire. But we played well and hope to keep improving throughout the entire season."

The Crusaders host Pallotti this Friday (9/13) as they look to extend their 13-game winning streak which dates back to last season.

Each week during the season, the Ravens will honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. Each winner will be present at the Ravens-Vikings home game on Dec. 8 for the naming of the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

Each weekly recipient receives:

  • A $2,000 donation to the school's football program
  • An award certificate signed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh
  • A specially-designed Coach of the Week hat
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

