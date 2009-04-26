Peerman Wraps Up Ravens' Draft Picks

Apr 26, 2009 at 12:44 PM
4356f35470a944bc80687054e908e0e6.jpg


 With their final pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected one of the board's fastest risers in running back Cedric Peerman.

The Virginia product went 189th overall, coming to Baltimore with a sixth-round draft pick that was acquired when the Ravens dealt their second fifth-round pick (141st) to the Denver Broncos for a fifth-round pick (149th) and a sixth-round selection (185th).

They originally nabbed an extra chance in the fifth by trading their selections in the fourth (123rd) and sixth (198th) rounds to the New England Patriots.

Peerman, 22, started only 18 games at Virginia. He missed six games his junior season because of a foot injury, and he was slowed by a leg ailment during the early part of last year.

But when he was on the field, his production was undeniable.  As a senior, Peerman saw action in 11 games. He was Virginia's leading rusher, with 153 attempts for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ranked third in receiving, with 44 receptions for 193 yards.

The buzz around Peerman swirled after a stellar performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran the fastest 40 time of all the running backs (4.45 seconds), had the second-best vertical jump (40 inches) and bench pressed 225 pounds 27 times.

Baltimore was actually not expected to take a running back in this year's draft, considering Pro Bowler Le'Ron McClain, Willis McGahee and Ray Rice share the rushing load.  But, Peerman could contribute in the return game or perhaps earn a spot on the practice squad to develop.

51057eabc6c3472aa854e9e8d2032799.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

