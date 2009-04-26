Peerman Wraps Up Ravens' Draft Picks





With their final pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected one of the board's fastest risers in running back Cedric Peerman.

The Virginia product went 189th overall, coming to Baltimore with a sixth-round draft pick that was acquired when the Ravens dealt their second fifth-round pick (141st) to the Denver Broncos for a fifth-round pick (149th) and a sixth-round selection (185th).

They originally nabbed an extra chance in the fifth by trading their selections in the fourth (123rd) and sixth (198th) rounds to the New England Patriots.

Peerman, 22, started only 18 games at Virginia. He missed six games his junior season because of a foot injury, and he was slowed by a leg ailment during the early part of last year.

But when he was on the field, his production was undeniable. As a senior, Peerman saw action in 11 games. He was Virginia's leading rusher, with 153 attempts for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ranked third in receiving, with 44 receptions for 193 yards.

The buzz around Peerman swirled after a stellar performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran the fastest 40 time of all the running backs (4.45 seconds), had the second-best vertical jump (40 inches) and bench pressed 225 pounds 27 times.