Pernell McPhee Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Ravens Sign Daryl Worley

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee was activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster Monday, but has now landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list the next day.

McPhee is the seventh player from the Ravens' active roster on the list, joining fellow veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Chuck Clark and center Trystan Colon.

If Houston and McPhee aren't able to play Sunday in Cincinnati, the Ravens would be down to Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and Jaylon Ferguson on the edge. Linebacker Malik Harrison has been practicing at that spot as well.

Baltimore did make a move to boost its thin cornerback corps Tuesday, signing veteran Daryl Worley to the practice squad. A third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2016, Worley has made 54 starts over his six seasons.

Worley spent two years with the Panthers, two with the Raiders, then the 2020 season with the Bills, Cowboys and Raiders. This year, he was with the Detroit Lions, mostly on their practice squad (three games played).

The Ravens have been decimated in the secondary with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters out for the season, Westry and Smith on the COVID list, and Tavon Young dealing with a concussion. Worley can provide some valuable veteran experience if needed.