Perry Hall's Keith Robinson Named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Keith Robinson, head coach of the Perry Hall (Baltimore, Md.) varsity football team, has been named Ravens High School Coach of the Week for the fourth week of the 2008 season. Presented by Toyota, this is the 12th year of the Ravens' award program.

Robinson's Gators defeated powerhouse Hereford, 17-14, in overtime Friday (9/26). Perry Hall's defense played tough, smart football and made the big plays. Matt Wood recovered a Bulls' fumble in the end zone for a TD, the only points scored by the Gators in the first half.

Down 14-6 at the half, Perry Hall pressed on. RB Justin Brisueno's 2-yard TD put the Gators back into the game, and with a 2-point conversion, the score was knotted at 14. The Gators defense and special teams play took on new life in the second half and during the extended period. Perry Hall's "D" held the Bulls out of the end zone on four consecutive runs late in the fourth quarter. The 12-play, 62-yard drive culminated in no points, as Hereford was unable to score before the end of regulation.

Though a bad hold led Gators K Brett Ullman to miss a PAT early, the versatile K/TE/LB came through on a 19-yard attempt to kick the eventual game-winner in overtime.

Brisueno made another excellent play, this time on defense, as he blocked Bulls K Andrew Johns' 32-yard FGA in overtime, sealing Perry Hall's victory.

Annually, Hereford is a top-10 team, and head coach Steve Turnbaugh (five-time Ravens HS Coach of the Week and former Ravens HS Coach of the Year) is 140-24 in his career. However, Robinson was not daunted by the challenge.

"Hereford and Perry Hall have built up quite a rivalry over the last three years," Robinson noted, in his first year as Perry Hall's head coach. "We've had some real close games, and this year's overtime game added to the legend. We knew it'd be real tough. Hereford has been the benchmark of excellence in the county over the last 15 years.

"We took the win Friday night with defense," he continued. "Hereford is real strong and physical, and they typically put up big numbers. We made a few minor adjustments in the second half, and the goal-line stand was a big gut check for our guys. We'd been looking forward to this game for a while."

Robinson is in his 13th year coaching overall, as he is the former head coach at nearby Overlea High and was an assistant coach under Roger Wrenn at Patterson. This is his second Ravens High School Coach of the Week honor.

"Everybody knows to run a football program is expensive, and we will put the grant money to good use," Robinson said. "It's always nice to get recognized, though it was the team that won and we have some top-notch assistant coaches. It's good to get off to a good start when you go to a new place."

Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his athletes. Each of the season's weekly winners will be present at the Ravens – Steelers home game on Dec. 14, for the naming of the Ravens' High School Coach of the Year.

A panel of area high school experts selects the coach of the week. The recipients receive:

A $2,000 donation to the school's football program

An award certificate signed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and Gene Washington, the NFL's Director of Football Development

A specially-designed hat

2008 Ravens HS Coach of the Week Recipients

Week 1 Chuck Markiewicz Arundel

Week 2 Lance Clelland Meade

Week 3 Tony Shermeyer Century