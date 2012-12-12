 Skip to main content
Peyton Manning: Jim Caldwell Took My Game To Another Level

Dec 12, 2012 at 08:54 AM
Jim Caldwell got an endorsement from his former protégé a couple days after being named offensive coordinator.

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning worked with Caldwell for nine years in Indianapolis, including six as his quarterbacks coach. They joined in Manning's fourth season (2002).

"I felt like he really took my game to another level," Manning said. "He's also a tremendous mentor and friend to me."


During the next six seasons, Manning went to the Pro Bowl every year, won an MVP award and a Super Bowl. He set all kinds of passing records.

He produced NFL highs in completions (2,482), completion percentage (66.5), passing yards (29,210), passing touchdowns (222) and passer rating (100.5). They were six of his best seasons.

So while the Ravens were being asked for their take on Caldwell this afternoon, Manning may actually be the better source to speak to his credentials.

Manning spoke about how detail-oriented Caldwell is, which helped the two bond in Indianapolis. They had a routing for meetings and practice every day. They also got along well just as co-workers.

"He's as fine a man as I know," Manning said. "I miss being in his presence every day because that was really a fun time we had together."

Manning was asked about whether the concern about whether Caldwell will be able to call plays –  something he hasn't done before – is overblown.

"You're talking to the wrong guy there," Manning said.

