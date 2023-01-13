Pundit Picks: Nobody Picks Ravens to Beat Bengals in Playoffs

Gregg Rosenthal

Bengals 20, Ravens 14 “It's concerning that the Ravens were able to run the ball well at times last week even with so many starters out. The Ravens will try to slow down the pace and limit possessions because they know they are an inferior team, assuming Tyler Huntley starts at quarterback. If Anthony Brown is in, take four more points away from the Ravens. The familiarity of the two sides is an equalizer and would be on upset watch if Lamar Jackson was right, but there’s not much reason to believe that will be the case.”