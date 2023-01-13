Pundit Picks: Nobody Picks Ravens to Beat Bengals in Playoffs

Jan 13, 2023
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

011323-PunditPicks

ESPN

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Bengals 24, Ravens 19 “The Ravens have found an effective formula for frustrating Joe Burrow and his crew of gifted pass catchers. But we simply have not seen evidence they can score enough points with Tyler Huntley in place of Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Bengals will hold them off in a tense, punishing game.”

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Bengals 20, Ravens 14 “It's concerning that the Ravens were able to run the ball well at times last week even with so many starters out. The Ravens will try to slow down the pace and limit possessions because they know they are an inferior team, assuming Tyler Huntley starts at quarterback. If Anthony Brown is in, take four more points away from the Ravens. The familiarity of the two sides is an equalizer and would be on upset watch if Lamar Jackson was right, but there’s not much reason to believe that will be the case.”

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Bengals 27, Ravens 20
Colleen Wolfe
Bengals 20, Ravens 17
Marcas Grant
Bengals 28, Ravens 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Bengals 24, Ravens 20
Daniel Jeremiah
Bengals 27, Ravens 17
Nick Shook
Bengals 24, Ravens 22
Marc Sessler
Bengals 29, Ravens 20
Kevin Patra
Bengals 22, Ravens 17
Grant Gordon
Bengals 27, Ravens 17
Eric Edholm
Bengals 27, Ravens 20

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Bengals 23, Ravens 20 “The Ravens will stay in it by stopping the run and going after [Joe] Burrow well at times vs. a one-dimensional attack, but the visitors just can't find enough offensive pop to win the Week 18 rematch.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Bengals 26, Ravens 19 “The big issue here is whether Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can play. I will make the assumption that he does play here. He certainly will be rusty coming off missing five weeks, but he's better than the alternative of him not playing. The Bengals have ripped off eight straight victories, not counting the canceled game, and they've looked every bit as good as the team that went to the Super Bowl last year. They beat up the Ravens last week, but that doesn't matter. What will matter is Joe Burrow having a big day. The Bengals will move on.”
Jason La Canfora
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Bengals 27, Ravens 17 “I was going to flip a coin to see who wins this game, but I think the Bengals are tired of things being decided by coin flips, so I'm just going to take them. I think the Ravens defense will keep this close for three quarters, but the Bengals will pull away late.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Bengals 28, Ravens 17 “If Lamar Jackson were 100 percent healthy, I’d be tempted to pick the Ravens to pull the upset. Without Jackson, the Bengals should cruise to a win.”
Mike Florio
Bengals 30, Ravens 20 “The Bengals have a boulder on their shoulder over the way the rules were changed, and not changed, regarding following the cancellation of the Week 17 game against the Bills. They took it out on the Ravens in Week 18. They’ll do it again in the opening round of the playoffs.”

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Bengals 24, Ravens 18 “The Ravens can run the ball with brutal efficiency, and the defense can match up outside against Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with corners Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. But is that enough to actually win?”

