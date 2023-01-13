Pundit Picks: Nobody Picks Ravens to Beat Bengals in Playoffs

ESPN
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Dan Graziano
|Jason Reid
|Seth Wickersham
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Bengals 24, Ravens 19 “The Ravens have found an effective formula for frustrating Joe Burrow and his crew of gifted pass catchers. But we simply have not seen evidence they can score enough points with Tyler Huntley in place of Lamar Jackson at quarterback. The Bengals will hold them off in a tense, punishing game.”
NFL.com
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Bengals 20, Ravens 14 “It's concerning that the Ravens were able to run the ball well at times last week even with so many starters out. The Ravens will try to slow down the pace and limit possessions because they know they are an inferior team, assuming Tyler Huntley starts at quarterback. If Anthony Brown is in, take four more points away from the Ravens. The familiarity of the two sides is an equalizer and would be on upset watch if Lamar Jackson was right, but there’s not much reason to believe that will be the case.”
NFL NETWORK
|Adam Rank
|Bengals 27, Ravens 20
|Colleen Wolfe
|Bengals 20, Ravens 17
|Marcas Grant
|Bengals 28, Ravens 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Bengals 24, Ravens 20
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Bengals 27, Ravens 17
|Nick Shook
|Bengals 24, Ravens 22
|Marc Sessler
|Bengals 29, Ravens 20
|Kevin Patra
|Bengals 22, Ravens 17
|Grant Gordon
|Bengals 27, Ravens 17
|Eric Edholm
|Bengals 27, Ravens 20
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Bengals 23, Ravens 20 “The Ravens will stay in it by stopping the run and going after [Joe] Burrow well at times vs. a one-dimensional attack, but the visitors just can't find enough offensive pop to win the Week 18 rematch.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Bengals 26, Ravens 19 “The big issue here is whether Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can play. I will make the assumption that he does play here. He certainly will be rusty coming off missing five weeks, but he's better than the alternative of him not playing. The Bengals have ripped off eight straight victories, not counting the canceled game, and they've looked every bit as good as the team that went to the Super Bowl last year. They beat up the Ravens last week, but that doesn't matter. What will matter is Joe Burrow having a big day. The Bengals will move on.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Bengals 27, Ravens 17 “I was going to flip a coin to see who wins this game, but I think the Bengals are tired of things being decided by coin flips, so I'm just going to take them. I think the Ravens defense will keep this close for three quarters, but the Bengals will pull away late.”
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Michael David Smith
|Bengals 28, Ravens 17 “If Lamar Jackson were 100 percent healthy, I’d be tempted to pick the Ravens to pull the upset. Without Jackson, the Bengals should cruise to a win.”
|Mike Florio
|Bengals 30, Ravens 20 “The Bengals have a boulder on their shoulder over the way the rules were changed, and not changed, regarding following the cancellation of the Week 17 game against the Bills. They took it out on the Ravens in Week 18. They’ll do it again in the opening round of the playoffs.”
FANSIDED
|Matt Verderame
|Bengals 24, Ravens 18 “The Ravens can run the ball with brutal efficiency, and the defense can match up outside against Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with corners Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey. But is that enough to actually win?”