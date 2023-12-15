Pundit Picks: Handful of Pundits Are Picking Jaguars

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
Childs Walker
|Ravens 30, Jaguars 24 “Will Trevor Lawrence make fewer mistakes against the Ravens’ pressure than he did last weekend against the Browns? If not, it’s difficult to see where the Jaguars have a matchup advantage against the Ravens, who have been a better all-around team for the past two months. Lamar Jackson simply has more ways to win against a slumping Jacksonville defense.”
Brian Wacker
|Ravens 27, Jaguars 20 “Baltimore has played its best in big games and this one qualifies as the Ravens look to beat the AFC South leaders and inch closer to locking up the top seed in the conference. The Ravens’ offense has also been humming, particularly through the air with Lamar Jackson, and the Jaguars have allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league. They’ve been much tougher against the run, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game, but the Ravens also boast the league’s top ground attack. And Baltimore’s defense is still giving up the second-fewest points per game.”
C.J. Doon
|Ravens 34, Jaguars 23 “Perhaps Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will feel better two weeks removed from an ankle injury, but even Lawrence at full strength would have a tough time against this Ravens defense. With leading receiver Christian Kirk on injured reserve, running back Travis Etienne Jr. nursing a rib injury and instability along the offensive line, it’s hard to envision Jacksonville being able to keep up with the Ravens, especially with the way Lamar Jackson and company are playing right now. The Jags’ best hope is tight end Evan Engram, who had a career-high-tying 11 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns last week to continue a standout season. He could create matchup problems if star safety Kyle Hamilton is limited by his knee injury or can’t play.”
Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 31, Jaguars 20 “The Jaguars were humming in October with five straight wins. Since then, they’ve been blown out by the 49ers, hung on to beat the Texans by three and are coming off two straight losses to the Bengals and Browns by a combined seven points. Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in last week’s loss to Cleveland and is hobbled by an ankle injury he suffered against Cincinnati, and this is not the defense you want to face when you’re slowed by a lower-leg injury. This is a middle-of-the-road offense when healthy. The Ravens have shown no signs of slowing down offensively and should have no issues scoring. These are teams trending in opposite directions.”
USA TODAY
Ravens 34, Jaguars 30
Ravens 24, Jaguars 20
Ravens 27, Jaguars 20
Ravens 28, Jaguars 20
Ravens 24, Jaguars 20
Ravens 28, Jaguars 23
Jaguars 23, Ravens 21
Ravens 29, Jaguars 23
NFL.com
Ravens 27, Jaguars 20
Ravens 27, Jaguars 23
Ravens 26, Jaguars 22
Ravens 29, Jaguars 20
|Ravens 24, Jaguars 20 “The Jags rank better than the Ravens in two categories: passing offense (Jacksonville is ninth and Baltimore is 19th) and rushing defense (Jacksonville is fourth and Baltimore is 12th). Even with Trevor Lawrence fully participating in practice again, I don't think it'll be enough against a Ravens team that is limiting its opponents to 4.3 yards per offensive play and outscoring them by an average of 11 points.”
NFL NETWORK
Jaguars 21, Ravens 20
Ravens 24, Jaguars 17
Ravens 23, Jaguars 16
Jaguars 21, Ravens 17
Ravens 30, Jaguars 20
Ravens 27, Jaguars 20
Ravens 26, Jaguars 23
Ravens 32, Jaguars 24
Ravens 27, Jaguars 21
Ravens 28, Jaguars 24
SPORTING NEWS
Vinnie Iyer
|Jaguars 23, Ravens 20 “The Jaguars didn't come through in their long-awaited Monday night chance vs. the Bengals two weeks ago. They are on a two-game losing skid vs. the AFC North. But they have been waiting much longer for a true Sunday night game and will be pumped with a gritty Trevor Lawrence and an inspired playmaking defense to end the slump. The Ravens were pushed by the Rams into overtime and their defense showed more key cracks Lawrence can exploit. On the other side, Lamar Jackson gets contained with little help from the running game.”
CBS SPORTS
Pete Prisco
|Ravens 33, Jaguars 27 “The Jaguars have lost two straight and have big injury issues to go with poor defensive play the past two weeks. The Ravens are in the top spot in the AFC. Their defense has struggled some lately as well. This could be a shootout between Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence. I'll go with the better defense and take the Ravens.”
John Breech
|Ravens 34, Jaguars 20 “I feel like the Ravens are going to score a lot of points and I can't imagine the Jaguars keeping up, especially with Trevor Lawrence still playing on a slightly hobbled ankle. This will mark the fourth time this season that Lawerence has faced a top-8 defense in the NFL and the Jags are 0-3 in the previous three games with losses to the Chiefs, Browns and 49ers. I don't think this game is going to go any better for them.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
Mike Florio
|Jaguars 27, Ravens 24 “Opportunity still exists for the Jaguars to get the No. 1 seed, and this could be the thing that ultimately determines it — beating the Ravens and picking up a game on them in the standings. So that’s why I believe in the Jaguars in this one.”
Chris Simms
|Ravens 31, Jaguars 24 “This is a Jaguars defense that does not get a lot of pressure on the quarterback with their front four. I think Lamar’s going to have time to throw and let people work down the field. Jacksonville has been undisciplined, making mistakes on that side of the ball.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
