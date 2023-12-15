Pundit Picks: Handful of Pundits Are Picking Jaguars

Childs Walker Ravens 30, Jaguars 24 “Will Trevor Lawrence make fewer mistakes against the Ravens’ pressure than he did last weekend against the Browns? If not, it’s difficult to see where the Jaguars have a matchup advantage against the Ravens, who have been a better all-around team for the past two months. Lamar Jackson simply has more ways to win against a slumping Jacksonville defense.”

Brian Wacker Ravens 27, Jaguars 20 “Baltimore has played its best in big games and this one qualifies as the Ravens look to beat the AFC South leaders and inch closer to locking up the top seed in the conference. The Ravens’ offense has also been humming, particularly through the air with Lamar Jackson, and the Jaguars have allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league. They’ve been much tougher against the run, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game, but the Ravens also boast the league’s top ground attack. And Baltimore’s defense is still giving up the second-fewest points per game.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 34, Jaguars 23 “Perhaps Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will feel better two weeks removed from an ankle injury, but even Lawrence at full strength would have a tough time against this Ravens defense. With leading receiver Christian Kirk on injured reserve, running back Travis Etienne Jr. nursing a rib injury and instability along the offensive line, it’s hard to envision Jacksonville being able to keep up with the Ravens, especially with the way Lamar Jackson and company are playing right now. The Jags’ best hope is tight end Evan Engram, who had a career-high-tying 11 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns last week to continue a standout season. He could create matchup problems if star safety Kyle Hamilton is limited by his knee injury or can’t play.”