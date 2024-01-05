Pundit Picks: Steelers Favored to Beat Short-Handed Ravens

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Steelers 20, Ravens 19 “The Ravens would be favored by at least a touchdown if they needed to win this game, but they don’t, and the Steelers will be fired up to keep their season alive. Mason Rudolph has given their offense a jolt, and they’ll move the ball against the Baltimore reserves. The Ravens will keep it close — is it ever not when these teams play? — but won’t sacrifice the greater good to chase victory.”
|Brian Wacker
|Ravens 17, Steelers 14 “No Lamar Jackson, along with some other key starters sitting, means this one will be close. The Steelers need to win to keep their postseason hopes alive, and quarterback Mason Rudolph has been solid the past two weeks, but the weather figures to be sloppy and Baltimore still has enough juice on both sides of the ball to end their division rival’s season after losing to them in October.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 19, Steelers 17 “Tyler Huntley has thrown nine passes this year. Four resulted in a first down, and two of them went for touchdowns. Sure, that came in garbage time of blowout wins, but how many teams can claim a Pro Bowl quarterback under 30 as their backup? The Steelers can with Mitch Trubisky, but Mason Rudolph is starting Saturday after leading the offense to a combined 64 points against the Seahawks and Bengals. The league’s best defense will offer a tougher challenge, even with several top players expected to sit out. In a kicker’s duel between Justin Tucker and Chris Boswell, the Ravens pull the upset.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Steelers 18, Ravens 16 “This won’t feel like a usual rivalry game with Lamar Jackson resting and several other Ravens likely to follow suit, but these teams would play a close game on the moon. Mason Rudolph has kept Pittsburgh’s season alive with two stellar starts, but even an undermanned Ravens defense is going to cause problems. The Steelers are playing to win; the Ravens are playing to stay sharp and healthy. That’s too big of a gap in mindsets to pick Baltimore, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Ravens pull out a close one. Pride matters, and sending the Steelers off to Cancun’s golf courses has got to be enticing.”
USA TODAY
|Steelers 23, Ravens 20
|Steelers 21, Ravens 19
|Steelers 24, Ravens 17
|Ravens 24, Steelers 20
|Steelers 21, Ravens 20
|Steelers 23, Ravens 21
|Steelers 21, Ravens 16
|Steelers 26, Ravens 20
NFL.com
|Steelers 21, Ravens 16
|Ravens 22, Steelers 20
|Steelers 20, Ravens 14
|Steelers 23, Ravens 17
|Tom Blair
|Steelers 22, Ravens 17 “Lamar Jackson will be smartly stowed in bubble wrap for this one. The Steelers, meanwhile, have plenty on the line to motivate them: chiefly, a chance to end their weird season by making the playoffs behind a third consecutive Mason Rudolph win. Pittsburgh ultimately will need some help on Sunday in order to punch a postseason ticket, but first things first Saturday night. This could be the Ravens' third consecutive January home loss to the Steelers without Jackson on the field, but it would be under much happier conditions than the last two.”
NFL NETWORK
|Steelers 17, Ravens 13
|Steelers 20, Ravens 17
|Steelers 21, Ravens 20
|Steelers 20, Ravens 13
|Steelers 24, Ravens 21
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20
|Ravens 22, Steelers 17
|Steelers 21, Ravens 13
|Steelers 25, Ravens 23
|Steelers 20, Ravens 16
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Steelers 20, Ravens 17 “The Ravens could think about exacting some revenge here by trying to avoid a season sweep against their bitter AFC North rivals. But the wiser choice will be sitting soon-to-be two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and a lot of key banged-up players to be healthiest for the divisional playoffs. Rest is important and John Harbaugh will trust his group that it won't lead to rust. Mason Rudolph has provided Pittsburgh with a key holiday spark to wake up dormant parts of the passing game while leaning well on a better rushing attack. Mike Tomlin's latest winning season at 10-7 gives the Steelers a real shot at a playoff return.”
CBS SPORTS
|Ravens 24, Steelers 21 “Who plays for the Ravens since they clinched the top seed? They might play some key starters for a bit. The Steelers need to have this game to have any chance to make the playoffs. But you know these two don't like each other. Even if guys like Lamar Jackson sit, I think the Ravens will win it.”
|Ravens 23, Steelers 20 “If the Steelers win this game, they'll make the playoffs as long as either the Jaguars or the Bills lose. Basically, this game means everything to the Steelers and nothing to the Ravens, so the obvious pick here should be Pittsburgh, but nothing obvious ever happens in Week 18. This pick really comes down to whether I think the Steelers starters can beat a Ravens team that will likely play a mix of starters and backups and I can't believe I'm going to do this, but I'm taking the Ravens.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Mike Florio
|Steelers 20, Ravens 10 “I think the Steelers win. The Steelers are fully engaged, fully motivated, fully determined, and [playing] in that standalone window Saturday where they can’t look at any of the other [games].
|Chris Simms
|Steelers 20, Ravens 17 “I’m gonna pick the Steelers, but I think this will be a nail-biter and would not be shocked if they lost even with the Ravens playing with backups.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
