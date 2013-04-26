Players Available On Day 2

DE/OLB Cornellius "Tank" Carradine, Florida State

The Florida State defensive end has tremendous potential as a pass rusher, and was a borderline first-round pick. He's coming off ACL surgery, which likely hurt his draft stock. But he appears to be making a full recovery, and recently ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.7-second range at a private workout for pro scouts. The Ravens are always open to adding pass rushers, and Carradine fits the mold of a potential steal in the second round.

LB Kevin Minter, LSUHe was widely regarded as one of the top three inside linebackers along with Te'o and Alec Ogletree. He was a popular pick for the Ravens in mock drafts, as he would fill a need in the defense. Minter has the ability to come in and start right away, and the Ravens may look to him as somebody who can help with the remake of their defense.

LB Arthur Brown, Kansas State

He is another one of the top linebackers this year, although he didn't have the same hype as players like Te'o or Ogletree. He has the versatility to play inside or outside, and he had a very productive career at Kansas State. With the crop of linebackers falling to the back of the first round and into the second, that could push Brown deep into the second round, where the Ravens may be waiting for him.

WR Keenan Allen, Cal

He is regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the draft, but doesn't have the blazing speed as some of the other wideouts. He's been compared to Anquan Boldin, who also has a slow 40-time that bumped him out of the first round. Allen has good hands and can make catches in traffic, and he could fill in for the departed Boldin on the offense.

WR Robert Woods, USC

The Southern Cal receiver didn't match* *the production this season that he had as a sophomore in 2011, but it's still somewhat of a surprise that he lasted until Day 2. He could also step in and fill the void on offense with Boldin gone, as he has experience working the middle of the field from the slot position.