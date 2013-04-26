Players Available On Day 2

The Ravens got their man in the first round.
And now they could still get another one of their top targets Friday.
A number of players linked to the Ravens as possible first-round picks in various mock drafts are still available heading into Day 2.
With 11 picks over the next two days, the Ravens have the ammunition to move up in the second round if they want, and snag one of the following players early.
Here's an overview of some of the players still available who the Ravens may consider:
LB Manti Teo, Notre Dame
The Heisman runner-up was once considered a likely top-10 pick, and almost certain to be gone before the Ravens drafted Thursday night. But he slid all the way out of the first round and it's unclear how far he'll fall. The Ravens spoke highly of Te'o at the pre-draft press conference, so they could be interested in making a play for him, especially if they could move up and get him at good value in the middle of the second round.
DE/OLB Cornellius "Tank" Carradine, Florida State
The Florida State defensive end has tremendous potential as a pass rusher, and was a borderline first-round pick. He's coming off ACL surgery, which likely hurt his draft stock. But he appears to be making a full recovery, and recently ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.7-second range at a private workout for pro scouts. The Ravens are always open to adding pass rushers, and Carradine fits the mold of a potential steal in the second round.
LB Kevin Minter, LSUHe was widely regarded as one of the top three inside linebackers along with Te'o and Alec Ogletree. He was a popular pick for the Ravens in mock drafts, as he would fill a need in the defense. Minter has the ability to come in and start right away, and the Ravens may look to him as somebody who can help with the remake of their defense.
LB Arthur Brown, Kansas State
He is another one of the top linebackers this year, although he didn't have the same hype as players like Te'o or Ogletree. He has the versatility to play inside or outside, and he had a very productive career at Kansas State. With the crop of linebackers falling to the back of the first round and into the second, that could push Brown deep into the second round, where the Ravens may be waiting for him.
WR Keenan Allen, Cal
He is regarded as one of the top wide receivers in the draft, but doesn't have the blazing speed as some of the other wideouts. He's been compared to Anquan Boldin, who also has a slow 40-time that bumped him out of the first round. Allen has good hands and can make catches in traffic, and he could fill in for the departed Boldin on the offense.
WR Robert Woods, USC
The Southern Cal receiver didn't match* *the production this season that he had as a sophomore in 2011, but it's still somewhat of a surprise that he lasted until Day 2. He could also step in and fill the void on offense with Boldin gone, as he has experience working the middle of the field from the slot position.
OT Menelik Watson, Florida State
The Ravens have shown interest in adding a left tackle through the draft, and Watson could fit the mold. Most franchise left tackles don't fall to the end of the first round and especially not into the second, but Watson is still there for the taking. The Ravens may have to move up to get him, but drafting a potential starting left tackle in the second round would still be a steal for Baltimore.