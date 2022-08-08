Late for Work 8/8: Players on the Rise After Second Week of Training Camp

Isaiah Likely: Student of the Game

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely has garnered great attention this offseason after exiting mandatory minicamp on a high note and quickly returned to playmaking in training camp. Likely spoke to The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer to talk about his approach to football, the difference between track speed and football speed and why his Twitter handle is @DaGorilla4.

In camp a couple of years ago, another Ravens tight end said that one of the advantages of working under Mark [Andrews] was that he could steal things from him to help his game. Is there anything you've picked up from Mark that has really helped elevate your game?

"Really, just hearing how he goes about coverages," Likely said. "I mean, Mark's one of — not one of, the best, probably, route runner when it comes to zone coverages in this league. When we come to practice, I ask Mark, before he even turns on the film, I'll be like, 'Mark, I saw you run a route today, and you knew it was 'Cover 4' before they were even in Cover 4.' He'll just tell me what he's seen from either the linebacker stance or a safety rolling deep."

During the pre-draft process, it sounded like you prided yourself on understanding what the defense was going to do.

"One hundred percent," Likely said. "I love film. I love watching film. I love knowing what the defense is doing before they do it, because football is a game of inches. So if you have a one-up on your opponent, you're always going to have the best of them. But like I said, in the NFL, defenses know how to disguise it the best. So having Mark being the best tight end in the league right now, just going in and really just being able to dissect defenses before they even come out ... is just something that I obviously have to bring my game to another level for."

At the Senior Bowl, people were talking about you potentially being the best tight end in this draft class. Then at your pro day, you ran a 4.80-second 40-yard dash, and your three-cone drill wasn't as fast as maybe some expected. Did those times surprise you in any way?

"The numbers are the numbers," Likely said. "At the end of the day, I keep the main thing the main thing. I play football. You turn on my film, you can see I don't run what I ran. You can see I make cuts. You can see I'm explosive. You can see I stretch the defense. So I'm just blessed to be with the Ravens and just show them the talents that they've seen on film are the same I do in person."

Last question: Can you tell you me about the origin of your Twitter handle, DaGorilla4?