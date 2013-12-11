Poll: Craziest Finish In Ravens History?

Flacco dumped off a short pass to Rice, who cut through a hole, made three tacklers miss and then ran across the length of the field to pick up the first down by just a couple of inches. The improbable conversion set up a Justin Tucker field goal to send the game to overtime, and the Ravens eventually won 16-13 in the extra session.

Mile High Miracle, Jan. 12, 2013

The Ravens had their season on the line in Denver, as the Broncos held a 35-28 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Ravens had the ball at their own 30-yard line with no timeouts and just 41 seconds left on the clock.

Flacco dropped back to throw, avoided pressure and heaved a bomb down the sidelines to wide receiver Jacoby Jones. He caught the pass just beyond the arms of Broncos safety Rahim Moore and cruised in for the touchdown to send the game to overtime. The Ravens eventually won 38-35 in double overtime and went on to win Super Bowl XLVII.

Super Bowl Stand, Feb. 3, 2013

Super Bowl XLVII went down as one of the best in NFL history. The Ravens jumped out to a 28-6 lead, and then a third-quarter blackout that lasted 34 minutes completely changed the dynamic of the game. The San Francisco 49ers came all the way back in the second half, and the Ravens needed a goal-line stand at the end of the fourth quarter to hold onto the victory.

The defensive stop in legendary linebacker Ray Lewis' final game was a fitting way to win a championship.

Offensive Explosion vs. Seattle, Nov. 23, 2003

This 2003 matchup did not have the same championship stakes on the line, but it was still a thrilling finish regardless. This was the highest scoring game in franchise history, as the Ravens won 44-41 on the road.

The Ravens offense erupted in the second half, scoring 41 points in the second half final two quarters and overtime. They overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to come away with the victory, as quarterback Anthony Wright threw four touchdown passes to Marcus Robinson.

Incredible Field-Goal Theatrics, Nov. 18, 2007

This stunning 33-30 overtime loss to the Browns came in the final year of Head Coach Brian Billick's tenure, and was most remembered for the theatrics at the end of regulation.