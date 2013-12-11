Poll: Craziest Finish In Ravens History?

Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings will likely be a game people in Baltimore talk about for years to come.
Quarterback Joe Flacco had a hard time putting the game into words, but said it was crazier than the "Mile High Miracle." Cornerback Jimmy Smith said it was the craziest game he's ever played. Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said it was the best win he's ever been a part of outside of last year's Super Bowl.
"Will we ever see another game like that again?" Head Coach John Harbaugh asked at the start of his post-game press conference.
There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter. Five touchdowns were scored in the final two minutes, five seconds. At the conclusion of the game, Ravens play-by-play announcer Gerry Sandusky summed it up by saying, "The Ravens win the wildest ones you'll ever see at M&T Bank Stadium."
The victory still has Ravens fans buzzing, but where did the win rank compared to some other crazy finishes in franchise history?
Hey Diddle, Diddle, Ray Rice Up The Middle, Nov. 25, 2012
Last year's Week 12 victory against the San Diego Chargers was most remembered by the classic play from running back Ray Rice. The Ravens trailed by three points and were at their own 37-yard line with 1:37 left in the game. It was 4th-and-29.
Flacco dumped off a short pass to Rice, who cut through a hole, made three tacklers miss and then ran across the length of the field to pick up the first down by just a couple of inches. The improbable conversion set up a Justin Tucker field goal to send the game to overtime, and the Ravens eventually won 16-13 in the extra session.
Mile High Miracle, Jan. 12, 2013
The Ravens had their season on the line in Denver, as the Broncos held a 35-28 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Ravens had the ball at their own 30-yard line with no timeouts and just 41 seconds left on the clock.
Flacco dropped back to throw, avoided pressure and heaved a bomb down the sidelines to wide receiver Jacoby Jones. He caught the pass just beyond the arms of Broncos safety Rahim Moore and cruised in for the touchdown to send the game to overtime. The Ravens eventually won 38-35 in double overtime and went on to win Super Bowl XLVII.
Super Bowl Stand, Feb. 3, 2013
Super Bowl XLVII went down as one of the best in NFL history. The Ravens jumped out to a 28-6 lead, and then a third-quarter blackout that lasted 34 minutes completely changed the dynamic of the game. The San Francisco 49ers came all the way back in the second half, and the Ravens needed a goal-line stand at the end of the fourth quarter to hold onto the victory.
The defensive stop in legendary linebacker Ray Lewis' final game was a fitting way to win a championship.
Offensive Explosion vs. Seattle, Nov. 23, 2003
This 2003 matchup did not have the same championship stakes on the line, but it was still a thrilling finish regardless. This was the highest scoring game in franchise history, as the Ravens won 44-41 on the road.
The Ravens offense erupted in the second half, scoring 41 points in the second half final two quarters and overtime. They overcame a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to come away with the victory, as quarterback Anthony Wright threw four touchdown passes to Marcus Robinson.
Incredible Field-Goal Theatrics, Nov. 18, 2007
This stunning 33-30 overtime loss to the Browns came in the final year of Head Coach Brian Billick's tenure, and was most remembered for the theatrics at the end of regulation.
Cleveland Browns kicker Phil Dawson attempted a 51-yard field goal at the end of regulation, and his kick hit the left upright, then appeared to bounce off the crossbar and fall into the end zone. Officials initially ruled the kick no good, and the Ravens ran into the locker room celebrating their three-point victory. But then the officials further discussed the play and determined that the kick was actually good, so they called both teams back on the field for overtime. The Browns ended up winning by a field goal.