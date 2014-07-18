Poll: Which Rookie Will Crack The Starting Lineup First?

ILB C.J. Mosley

As the Ravens' highest draft pick since Haloti Ngata in 2006, Mosley has high expectations. He's an all-around standout linebacker, showing the speed to tackle sideline-to-sideline and also drop in coverage. Mosley at times ran with the first-team offense during organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, and made a strong impression. He feels that he has the playbook down and feels that he'll be ready to start by Week 1. The Ravens will likely call on either him or second-year linebacker Arthur Brown to step into the spot vacated by Jameel McClain.

DT Timmy Jernigan

Jernigan's athleticism has been on display during his time in Owings Mills. He has flashed by knifing into the backfield at times. With the pads coming on, Jernigan will get more physicality from the offensive linemen, but he'll also be able to dish it out too. Jernigan has a chance to become a starter on the front line with the departure of Arthur Jones.

FS Terrence Brooks