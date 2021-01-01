Poll: Which Team Do You Want to Face in the Wild-Card Playoffs?

Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins was asked this week who he would want the Ravens to face in the first round if they reach the playoffs.
"I don't have a preference, as long as we get in there and just do what we know we can do," Dobbins said.
While Ravens players aren't thinking about it (or at least not saying so) because they're focused on beating the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, fans are looking ahead and plotting.
The Ravens could face one of four teams: Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in but would win the AFC South crown if they win and the Titans lose.
Here's a look at each team and make sure to vote below:
No. 2 – Buffalo Bills (12-3)
Buffalo has won eight of its last nine games and the combination of quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is red hot. Allen is third in the league in passing yards and Diggs sits atop the receiving yards leaderboard. The Bills have the NFL's fourth-ranked offense and 10th-ranked defense.
vs. Ravens: Have not faced each other in 2020. The Ravens won in Buffalo, 24-17, last season.
No. 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)
The Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 17-point comeback win over the Colts last week. Pittsburgh's offense has been in an extended funk and they are struggling to run the ball. Could the comeback reignite Ben Roethlisberger and the deep passing attack? Even when the offense is hurting, the Steelers defense, which has the most sacks in the NFL and is tied for the league lead in turnovers, can win a game.
vs. Ravens: Pittsburgh swept the regular-season series. The Ravens dominated in total yards in their first meeting, but four turnovers were their undoing. In the second meeting at Heinz Field, the Ravens were missing numerous starters (including Lamar Jackson) and nearly pulled off an upset, falling 19-14.
No. 4 – Tennessee Titans (10-5)
The Titans are holding onto the AFC South division lead over the Colts and may need to beat the Texans on Sunday to keep their playoff spot. Tennessee has the NFL's leading rusher in Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been on a roll down the stretch (except Sunday against Green Bay). The Titans' defense has been the Achilles heel, as it's ranked 29th in the NFL.
vs. Ravens: Tennessee pulled off a late comeback to beat the Ravens in overtime, 30-24, at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 22. Henry capped the game with a walk-off 29-yard touchdown. The Titans were the team that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs last year, too.
No. 8 – Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
The Colts need a win over the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) and for one team ahead of them (Titans, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns) to slip up in Week 17. If the Colts win and Titans lose, they are the AFC South champions and would take the No. 4 seed. Indianapolis has a very strong defense that's hard to run on and among the league leaders in turnovers. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor has also been surging lately, though the Colts just lost left tackle Anthony Castonzo for the rest of the year.
vs. Ravens: Baltimore beat the Colts, 24-10, in Indianapolis on Nov. 8. An early defensive touchdown by Chuck Clark turned the momentum and the Ravens shut the Colts out in the second half. Indianapolis outgained the Ravens in total yards but lost the turnover battle.