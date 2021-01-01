Poll: Which Team Do You Want to Face in the Wild-Card Playoffs?

Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins was asked this week who he would want the Ravens to face in the first round if they reach the playoffs.

"I don't have a preference, as long as we get in there and just do what we know we can do," Dobbins said.

While Ravens players aren't thinking about it (or at least not saying so) because they're focused on beating the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, fans are looking ahead and plotting.

The Ravens could face one of four teams: Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans or Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in but would win the AFC South crown if they win and the Titans lose.

Here's a look at each team and make sure to vote below:

No. 2 – Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Buffalo has won eight of its last nine games and the combination of quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is red hot. Allen is third in the league in passing yards and Diggs sits atop the receiving yards leaderboard. The Bills have the NFL's fourth-ranked offense and 10th-ranked defense.

vs. Ravens: Have not faced each other in 2020. The Ravens won in Buffalo, 24-17, last season.

No. 3 – Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

The Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 17-point comeback win over the Colts last week. Pittsburgh's offense has been in an extended funk and they are struggling to run the ball. Could the comeback reignite Ben Roethlisberger and the deep passing attack? Even when the offense is hurting, the Steelers defense, which has the most sacks in the NFL and is tied for the league lead in turnovers, can win a game.