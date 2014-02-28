Position Review: Offensive Line

Feb 28, 2014 at 04:30 AM
27_OlineReview_news.jpg


The offensive line was not at its best last year.

The Ravens were last in the league in average rushing yards per carry. They finished tied for fourth-most sacks (48) allowed in the NFL.

Baltimore will look to shake up the unit this offseason. But before that happens, here's a review:

What Ravens Have

Two Strong Guards
Marshal Yanda is a Pro Bowler at right guard. He's rock solid. On the other side lives Kelechi Osemele, who the Ravens had high hopes for entering last season. But Osemele said he suffered a back injury because of his offseason weightlifting regimen, and was lost for three quarters of the season. If he can recover as expected and stay healthy, the Ravens should have one of the best guard tandems in the league.* *

Some Young Talent
The Ravens drafted Rick Wagner in the fifth round last year and liked what they saw from the Wisconsin product. He was used in jumbo packages and was effective. Former third-round pick Jah Reid has yet to reach his potential at either guard or tackle. The Ravens were intrigued enough by center Ryan Jensen to keep him on the active roster in order to get practice all of last year. Offensive Line Coach Juan Castillo is known for his ability to groom young talented offensive linemen.

What Ravens Are Looking For

More Size
Partly because of Osemele's injury, which forced converted, stocky center A.Q. Shipley to step in at left guard, the Ravens were not very big inside last year. Gino Gradkowski isn't a very large center. General Manager Ozzie Newsome said after the season that Baltimore wants to get bigger on the interior, which would enable them to get more push.* *

Bookends
Baltimore cycled through three offensive tackles last year between Bryant McKinnie, Michael Oher and Eugene Monroe. Now both Oher and Monroe are free agents, and McKinnie was traded. The Ravens would like to solidify the tackle position. They haven't had a reliably dominant offensive tackle since the days of Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden.* *

Players For Kubiak's Scheme
The Ravens are going to rely much more on their running game next year as the staple of new Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak's offense. Kubiak uses a lot of zone running, both inside and outside, stressing the importance of a tough, rough attack that gets up the field. Baltimore wants to provide him with the pieces that fit what he wants to do.

Question Marks

Monroe And Oher
The Ravens are working to re-sign Monroe. They would like to keep him longer than just a rental after trading for him during the season for fourth- and fifth-round picks. Harbaugh said there's a possibility that Baltimore could maintain both of its tackles from last year. But both players could get more lucrative offers on the free agent market than the Ravens are willing to give.* *

Osemele's Health
A big piece of the offensive line relies on Osemele returning back to the form he showed at the end of his rookie year. He wasn't nearly as effective when playing through back pain during the early part of last season. Osemele has been working out at the Under Armour Performance Center, and said he will be ready by the time camps started.

Is Gradkowski The Guy?
Gradkowski's season showcased growing pains. He mostly held his own physically, but the mental part of the game was a challenge. Gradkowski said early in the season that he sometimes had issues getting out calls to the other linemen and recognizing defenses and blitzes. He's a hard worker and smart player, and the mental part of the game can take time for a center. Are the Ravens willing to wait to see if he improves?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Bone Bruise Ended His Season; No Update on Contract Talks

The Ravens quarterback tried to get back on the field, but he was shut down when he was limping badly in practice.
news

What Mink Thinks: Don't Forget the 'Should'ves' When Lamenting the 'Could'ves'

There's pain knowing the Ravens could have made the playoffs. But they really shouldn't have.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the mood in the locker room. Ben Roethlisberger discusses how special it is to win in Baltimore.
news

Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft Position Is Set; Loaded With Picks

Baltimore will have its highest pick since 2016 and a large haul of selections overall.
news

Ben Roethlisberger Terminates Ravens' Season With Late Comeback

The Ravens have seen this story before as Ben Roethlisberger led a late-game comeback and won in overtime for the Steelers.
news

Here Are the Ravens' 2022 Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Uniform Combo for the First Time in Final Week

Baltimore will wear its black jersey and white pants for the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Tony Jefferson Elevated to 53-Man Roster, More Steelers Return From COVID List

The Ravens activated OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, NT Isaiah Mack and TE Tony Poljan from the practice squad for the Steelers game.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 18

The Ravens need an upset win from the Jaguars and victories by the Patriots and Raiders.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Tyler Huntley Will Start Regular-Season Finale Against Steelers

Tyler Huntley will make his fourth start of the season with Lamar Jackson still dealing with an ankle injury.
news

Past and Present Ravens Bid Farewell to Ben Roethlisberger With Lots of Respect and One 'I Hate You'

Former Ravens Ed Reed, Bart Scott and Jarret Johnson, as well as current Ravens players and coaches, share their experiences with Ben Roethlisberger.
Advertising