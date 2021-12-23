Power Rankings: Ravens Dropped to No. 18 by Sports Illustrated

Dec 23, 2021 at 10:14 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

122321-Power-Rankings

On a three-game losing streak, the Ravens have fallen out of first place in the AFC North and are no longer one of the seven teams in the conference that would make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Accordingly, the Ravens (8-6) have dropped to the middle of the pack in the major power rankings.

Baltimore's highest ranking is No. 13, by ESPN and CBS Sports; its lowest is No. 18, by Sports Illustrated.

While there are no moral victories in the NFL, the fact that the injury-ravaged Ravens are just a couple of two-point conversions away from being 10-4 and the top seed in the AFC isn't lost on the power rankings pundits.

"John Harbaugh has earned Coach of the Year honors even if this team doesn't win another game — to be playing meaningful football in January with the injury issues they've had is nothing short of exceptional," Sports Illustrated's Gary Gramling wrote.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco wrote: "Playing the way they did against Green Bay without Lamar Jackson and so many others is a testament to this group. Tyler Huntley played a heck of a game, but they need Jackson back this week against the Bengals."

Table inside Article
Source Ranking Last Week's Ranking Comments
NFL.com No. 16 No. 16 “The analytics culture war that has consumed the Football Cognoscenti reached an apex on Sunday afternoon, when John Harbaugh lost his second game in three weeks on a final minute two-point conversion attempt that went sideways. Harbaugh was championed in some corners of the internet for his boldness, while others derided the coach for his stubborn refusal to take a more conservative, traditional path. No matter where you come down, it doesn’t change the fact that the Ravens have gone from the No. 1 seed in the AFC to out of playoff positioning entirely in the span of a month. Lamar Jackson needs to get back on the field and deliver a statement of intent on Sunday against the Bengals.” — Dan Hanzus
Bleacher Report No. 17 No. 13 “There's no shame in falling by just a single point to the Green Bay Packers without Lamar Jackson, but Jackson's durability is a concern this season and it's also important to note that he's a quarterback and doesn't play defense. That unit hasn't been good for much of the season. The Ravens are a good team when Jackson's healthy, not a great one.” — Brad Gagnon
ESPN No. 13 No. 10 N/A
Sports Illustrated No. 18 No. 10 “John Harbaugh has earned Coach of the Year honors even if this team doesn’t win another game — to be playing meaningful football in January with the injury issues they’ve had is nothing short of exceptional. But when you’re missing your MVP quarterback, and absurdly shorthanded at the reactionary spots (offensive line and defensive backfield), there’s only so much you can do.” — Gary Gramling
CBS Sports No. 13 No. 11 “Playing the way they did against Green Bay without Lamar Jackson and so many others is a testament to this group. Tyler Huntley played a heck of a game, but they need Jackson back this week against the Bengals.” — Pete Prisco
USA Today No. 14 No. 14 “QB2 Tyler Huntley has been quite impressive in spot duty, his efficiency and accuracy slightly better than Lamar Jackson's. Huntley might be an intriguing option for a quarterback-needy team that's not in the market for a veteran like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.” — Nate Davis

Related Content

news

The Best Kicker Ever, Justin Tucker Supports John Harbaugh's Decisions to Go for Two

The Ravens could lean more heavily on their world-class kicker in overtime, but Justin Tucker says anybody in the arena knows the right move is to go for two to win (or lose) the game.
news

Late for Work 12/23: Mark Andrews Solidifies Rise From Draft Steal to AFC's Top Tight End

Pundits praise John Harbaugh for dialogue with his players before the two-point conversion try against the Packers. Separating fact from fiction on Ravens and analytics.
news

Five Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2022 Roster

The Baltimore Ravens on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster are QB Lamar Jackson, TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, K Justin Tucker and RS Devin Duvernay.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined

Calais Campbell returned to practice on a limited basis. On the offensive line, right tackle Patrick Mekari was limited while Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips didn't practice.
news

Ravens Place Five More Players on COVID-19 List

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone and DT Justin Madubuike are among the players who are now in question for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
news

News & Notes: Sunday Isn't Do-Or-Die, But It's Very Important

On the verge of his first 1,000-yard season, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown has other priorities. Hollywood says he wasn't easy for Tyler Huntley to see on the failed two-point conversion against the Packers. Kevin Zeitler believes Baltimore's offensive line is gelling.
news

Analyzing the AFC Playoff Race, Week 16

Here's how the Ravens' playoff chances look and where the rest of the AFC playoff contenders stand.
news

Mailbag: Could Tyler Huntley Have a Taysom Hill-Like Role?

Could Tyler Huntley take the rest of the season? Why isn't Marquise Brown getting deep more? Which injuries could linger into 2022?
news

Late for Work 12/22: As Passers, Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson Are Vastly Different

Tyler Huntley is making teams regret not drafting him. John Harbaugh is on the cold seat. Marlon Humphrey is named the NFL's best matchup cornerback by ESPN.
news

Pernell McPhee Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Ravens Sign Daryl Worley

The Ravens have signed CB Daryl Worley to the practice squad and moved DB Kevin Toliver to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

What Mink Thinks: Tyler Huntley's Hot Hand Has Created a Tough Decision

There is no quarterback controversy in Baltimore. But if Lamar Jackson's injured ankle isn't 100% for Sunday's must-win game in Cincinnati, the Ravens could opt to go with Tyler Huntley.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising