Power Rankings: Ravens Dropped to No. 18 by Sports Illustrated

On a three-game losing streak, the Ravens have fallen out of first place in the AFC North and are no longer one of the seven teams in the conference that would make the playoffs if the season ended today.
Accordingly, the Ravens (8-6) have dropped to the middle of the pack in the major power rankings.
Baltimore's highest ranking is No. 13, by ESPN and CBS Sports; its lowest is No. 18, by Sports Illustrated.
While there are no moral victories in the NFL, the fact that the injury-ravaged Ravens are just a couple of two-point conversions away from being 10-4 and the top seed in the AFC isn't lost on the power rankings pundits.
"John Harbaugh has earned Coach of the Year honors even if this team doesn't win another game — to be playing meaningful football in January with the injury issues they've had is nothing short of exceptional," Sports Illustrated's Gary Gramling wrote.
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco wrote: "Playing the way they did against Green Bay without Lamar Jackson and so many others is a testament to this group. Tyler Huntley played a heck of a game, but they need Jackson back this week against the Bengals."
|Source
|Ranking
|Last Week's Ranking
|Comments
|NFL.com
|No. 16
|No. 16
|“The analytics culture war that has consumed the Football Cognoscenti reached an apex on Sunday afternoon, when John Harbaugh lost his second game in three weeks on a final minute two-point conversion attempt that went sideways. Harbaugh was championed in some corners of the internet for his boldness, while others derided the coach for his stubborn refusal to take a more conservative, traditional path. No matter where you come down, it doesn’t change the fact that the Ravens have gone from the No. 1 seed in the AFC to out of playoff positioning entirely in the span of a month. Lamar Jackson needs to get back on the field and deliver a statement of intent on Sunday against the Bengals.” — Dan Hanzus
|Bleacher Report
|No. 17
|No. 13
|“There's no shame in falling by just a single point to the Green Bay Packers without Lamar Jackson, but Jackson's durability is a concern this season and it's also important to note that he's a quarterback and doesn't play defense. That unit hasn't been good for much of the season. The Ravens are a good team when Jackson's healthy, not a great one.” — Brad Gagnon
|ESPN
|No. 13
|No. 10
|N/A
|Sports Illustrated
|No. 18
|No. 10
|“John Harbaugh has earned Coach of the Year honors even if this team doesn’t win another game — to be playing meaningful football in January with the injury issues they’ve had is nothing short of exceptional. But when you’re missing your MVP quarterback, and absurdly shorthanded at the reactionary spots (offensive line and defensive backfield), there’s only so much you can do.” — Gary Gramling
|CBS Sports
|No. 13
|No. 11
|“Playing the way they did against Green Bay without Lamar Jackson and so many others is a testament to this group. Tyler Huntley played a heck of a game, but they need Jackson back this week against the Bengals.” — Pete Prisco
|USA Today
|No. 14
|No. 14
|“QB2 Tyler Huntley has been quite impressive in spot duty, his efficiency and accuracy slightly better than Lamar Jackson's. Huntley might be an intriguing option for a quarterback-needy team that's not in the market for a veteran like Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.” — Nate Davis